Newcastle slip to Pau defeat in Challenge Cup

Newcastle Falcons have gone out in the pool stage of this competition in the previous two seasons [Getty Images]

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Pau (11) 32

Tries: Grandidier-Nkanang, Maximin, Delhommel, Roudil Cons: Desperes 3 Pens: Desperes 2

Newcastle Falcons (7) 19

Tries: Fletcher 2, Lockwood Cons: Wilkinson, Connon

Newcastle Falcons were beaten by Pau in a topsy-turvy encounter in their Challenge Cup opener.

Three times the Falcons went ahead with tries, only for their French opponents to fight back every time.

Hooker Alex Fletcher scored two tries and Freddie Lockwood one, as they looked to get their European campaign off to a successful start.

But the Top 14 side crossed through Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Jimi Maximin and Youri Delhommel.

And as the clock ticked into the 80th minute and Newcastle were attacking, Eliott Roudil broke away to score a bonus-point try for the hosts.

More to follow.

Pau: Mondinat, Grandidier-Nkanang, Klemenczak, Roudil, Arfeuil, Desperes, Souverbie; Seneca, Jooste, Zabala-Arrieta, Jolmes, Maximin, Tlili, Hewat, Hamonou.

Replacements: Delhommel, Bibi-Biziwu, Papidze, Auradou, Tagitagivalu, Daubagna, Decron, Luc.

Newcastle: Redshaw; Radwan, Hearle, Hutchison, Stevenson; Wilkinson, Pepper; McCallum, Fletcher, Palframan, de Chaves, McDonald, Lockwood, Gordon, Chick.

Replacements: Byrne, Rewcastle, Hancock, Baker, Leatherbarrow, O'Sullivan, Connon, Spencer.

Sin-bin: Stevenson (52)

Referee: Franco Rosella (Italy)