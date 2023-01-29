Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon from Everton in £40m transfer

Anthony Gordon has signed for Newcastle United (Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton for an initial £40m.

The winger, whose fee could rise to £45m with add-ons, was allowed to leave Goodison Park after submitting a transfer request and missing training for three days last week.

Now he has become Newcastle’s first January signing as Eddie Howe, who also showed interest in the forward last summer, has now succeeded in buying him.

Gordon’s arrival takes Newcastle’s spending since their takeover in October 2021 to around £250m. He will not be eligible to play in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton on Tuesday and could make his debut against West Ham on Saturday.

His departure could give Everton, who are set to announce Sean Dyche as their new manager, funds to strengthen in the last few days of the transfer window but his departure leaves them short of wingers with Arnaut Danjuma, who was set to join on loan from Villarreal, instead going to Tottenham.

Gordon, who also attracted interest from Chelsea last summer, scored seven goals in 78 games for Everton and is their joint top scorer in the Premier League this season, with three.