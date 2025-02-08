Was it over the line? Cup specialists Newcastle edge past Birmingham after controversial goal

With no goal-line technology the linesman decided this ball had crossed the line - BBC

For a club who have waited so long for a piece of silverware, Newcastle United are making a pretty decent fist of turning themselves into cup specialists. Sometimes, though, it helps when you get a helping hand.

Trailing to Ethan Laird’s first-minute strike, Newcastle were in danger of being swept away by a fired-up Birmingham City when Joe Willock fired towards goal shortly before the midway point of the first half.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell thought he had kept the ball out, Willock was cursing himself for blazing the rebound over the crossbar and a packed St Andrew’s was breathing a collective sigh of relief as play looked set to continue.

Assistant referee Nigel Lugg had other ideas though, adjudging the ball to have crossed the line despite replays suggesting he did not have a clear view of the incident. With goal-line technology not being used in the FA Cup, referee Matthew Donohue went with his assistant’s verdict and awarded the goal.

Turning point

It proved a crucial moment, with further goals from Callum Wilson, who fired home from close range in the first half, and Willock, whose second strike with eight minutes remaining settled things, sending Newcastle into the FA Cup fifth round three days after booked their place at Wembley for the final of the Carabao Cup.

“I’ve not seen the footage that everyone’s talking about, but it looks like it was inconclusive whether the ball was over the line or not,” said Birmingham boss Chris Davies. “In that case, when it’s a 50-50 chance, you expect it to go in your favour, but it’s gone in their favour instead.

“It’s harsh in that respect. There’s nothing we can do about it, and we respect the officials, but I suppose that shows why there’s goal-line technology and why it’s so useful.”

This was Birmingham’s chance to step out of the shadows. Birmingham have been quietly stringing together an impressive sequence of results – they went into the game on an 18-match unbeaten run – but for all their American owners’ grand ambitions, it is hard to get noticed when you are playing in the third tier. It is rather easier, when you score after 43 seconds against Premier League opposition.

Did Joe Willock’s first goal cross the line? - BBC Sport

Keshi Anderson was left completely unmarked as he drifted to the back post to meet a corner, and after the ball was headed back across goal, Laird hooked home a first-time volley via a deflection off Wilson.

Willock’s controversial strike levelled things up, and five minutes later, the visitors were claiming the lead. Tino Livramento crossed from the right, with Willock keeping the ball alive at the back post. Will Osula got in the way of things as he loitered on the goal-line, but the ball broke kindly for Wilson, who was able to convert.

Would Birmingham heads drop? Not a bit of it. The home side continued to play with aggression and purpose, and claimed a deserved equaliser five minutes before the break.

The goal was a cracker, with Japanese international Tomoki Iwata firing a first-time drive into the top corner after Matt Targett failed to adequately clear his lines.

すごいシュートだ、お前！🇯🇵



Newcastle’s lack of control was surprising given the gap of two divisions separating the teams, and while the decision to replace Bruno Guimaraes with Sandro Tonali at half-time was probably pre-planned, it also felt like an acknowledgement of the visitors’ failings, particularly in midfield, where Birmingham were happy for the game to be as unstructured as possible.

Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy also came on as Eddie Howe was forced to turn to some of his big hitters, but while the latter came close with a shot that was fired straight at Peacock-Farrell, the game remained in the balance as full-time approached.

Or at least it did until the 82nd minute. Newcastle had been doing most of the pressing in the closing stages, and their winner arrived when Livramento sent Sean Longstaff away on the overlap down the right. Longstaff’s attempted cross was blocked, but the ball broke to Willock, who swept home a clinical finish.

“We really want to see Joe at his best,” said Howe. “It’s been a stop-start season for him, but today’s a big moment.

“I think the two goals are typical of Joe, and I was really pleased with the second one because we desperately didn’t want extra-time. We didn’t have a second half with lots of goalscoring opportunities, so we needed to be clinical when they came and thankfully Joe was.”

07:58 PM GMT

Alan Shearer speaking on BBC

Birmingham didn’t half give it a good go, but I think Newcastle deserve credit as well. The number of changes they made. Newcastle have had to stand up and fight, everything you need to do when you come to a ground like this. They come away with a really good performance and a fantastic result.

07:51 PM GMT

FT: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

That was a stirring performance from Birmingham and a great cup tie, but Newcastle deserve credit for prevailing after Eddie Howe’s raft of changes and their exertions against Arsenal. They are in the League Cup final and now the FA Cup fifth-round. Birmingham look exactly what they are: a Championship team in all but name. That was a tough slog for Newcastle, but Willock’s goals won the day. Debate will rage about whether the first one had crossed the line.

Newcastle United’s Joe Willock celebrates scoring his side’s third goal - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

07:49 PM GMT

102 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

That head injury has forced Osula off: Isak is on for the shortest of cameos.

07:47 PM GMT

101 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Very good tackle from Tonali in midfield when Birmingham were breaking forward. The Schar, ill-advisedly, comes up shy as he tries to chip Peacock-Farrell from his own half. Then Klarer and Osula clash heads. That will surely be that.

07:46 PM GMT

100 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Peacock-Farrell has the chance to launch a free-kick into the mixer. Grant Hanley won the flick on in the box, but it ran harmlessly through to Pope.

07:43 PM GMT

98 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

“3-2 to the referee,” is the chant from the Birmingham fans. They have the ball in Newcastle’s half and win a throw-in. Longstaff is pulled back in midfield and Newcastle have a free-kick.

07:41 PM GMT

97 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Promising position for May inside left for Birmingham, but after chopping inside his shot was tame and straight at Pope. At the other end, Osula blasts over the bar from outside the box.

07:40 PM GMT

95 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Birmingham keeping the ball, but it is harmlessly across their defence at the moment. Isak remains on the bench. Newcastle will have done the job without him if they see this through.

07:38 PM GMT

94 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Murphy shoots wide from 25 yards. Still a substantial amount of time to play, Howe’s team are not home and hosed.

07:37 PM GMT

92 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Willumsson with a superb pass forward but the flag went up against May for offside. Birmingham thought they were in there.

07:36 PM GMT

90 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle thought they were about to wrap things up, but after a glorious pass from Willock Birmingham defender Davies cleared off the line.

There will be 12 minutes of added time.

07:33 PM GMT

88 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Birmingham continue to try to play and run forward at every opportunity, but Newcastle should be able to see this out from here. Livramento has been outlet all game down their right. Tonali’s shot is blocked by Birmingham substitute Grant Hanley.

07:32 PM GMT

84 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 3

Birmingham went close to an immediate reply, winning a corner straight from kick-off. Scramble in the Newcastle box, and Pop stretched out a leg to make a crucial save.

07:28 PM GMT

GOOOAAALL! Willock may have just won the tie for Newcastle

The former Arsenal midfielder has been in the warns in the second half but he may have just sniffed out the decisive chance. Willock opened things up initially with a pass out to Livramento, who fed Longstaff in the box. He squeezed the ball beyond Davies and it ran loose for Willoc to finish between the goalkeeper’s legs.

07:26 PM GMT

80 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Still no Isak, but Newcastle are trying to build up a head of steam after so many stoppages in the second half. Murphy’s cross floats behind for a Birmingham goal kick. Then it looked like Tonali had stopped hoping for a foul, but the referee belatedly gave him the decision to the fury of the home crowd.

07:23 PM GMT

77 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Stansfield receives a standing ovation, probably sensible given his yellow card. Anderson and Wright also coming off, replaced by Dykes, May and Bielik.

07:19 PM GMT

73 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Booming challenge at the back from Birmingham and they counter with threat through Stansfield and Dowell but the shot was blocked from Wright. Willock then bursts beyond Willumsson, who hacks him down at the expense of a yellow card. Birmingham playing with some revenge in mind for that Leonard injury it seems. The initial tackle was from Davies, who went straight through the back of Osula.

07:17 PM GMT

71 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Vociferous appeals for a Birmingham penalty but the goes up for offside anyway. Schar dallied on the ball in the box, and Anderson nipped in front of him, but in truth he hit the deck under no contact at all. Right decision.

Yet another played shoved into the advertising hoardings: Klarer, who is about twice the size of Willock, barges him off the pitch with the ball well gone. I think those challenges deserve harsher punishment, given some of the slopes at the edge of pitches.

Birmingham are sensing they’ve got a real opportunity here. The second half has been very stop-start, which is suiting the home side. Newcastle’s players are becoming increasingly irritated by their inability to gain any real control, which is leading to a succession of niggly fouls.

07:13 PM GMT

68 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Now Joe Willock is shown a yellow card. The contest has not had the rhythm of the first half, but that probably suits Birmingham.

07:11 PM GMT

66 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

This game is becoming increasingly fractious and snide in places. Stansfield drags Schar down as he tried to usher the ball behind, and the Newcastle defender clatters into the advertising hoardings. Yellow card for the Birmingham striker.

07:10 PM GMT

64 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Now Targett catches Laird as they compete for an aerial ball. “Dirty Villa b-----d,” is the chant from the Birmingham fans. Pope comes out to the corner of the box to claim the free-kick, strong goalkeeper.

07:08 PM GMT

62 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Leonard is carried off on the stretcher down the tunnel. Willumsson replaces him. We will have six or seven minutes added time at the end of this game at least as a result of that injury.

Fans from both clubs applauded Marc Leonard as he was taken off the field as a stretcher. Lewis Miley caught him with his studs as he slid in to make a challenge – there was nothing malicious in the Newcastle midfielder’s actions, but they’ve clearly left Leonard with a serious injury.

Birmingham City's Scottish midfielder #12 Marc Leonard is stretchered off of the pitch during the English FA Cup fourth round

07:04 PM GMT

58 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Now Birmingham have an injury concern: their midfielder Leonard looks in some trouble, lying on the turf and receiving some treatment. The stretcher is coming on, and he has his face covered with his upper arm. This looks a serious injury. It was Miley who caught him late. Leonard is being given oxygen.

07:00 PM GMT

56 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

A worry for Newcastle fans: Dan Burn is grimacing and he been forced off with a niggle. He is replaced by Schar. Murphy has replaced Wilson, Newcastle have to be careful with the striker. Osula goes to centre-forward. Will Howe risk Isak at some stage?

06:59 PM GMT

53 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Stansfield shows great tenacity to snap at the ankles of Dan Burn, keeping the ball in play and forcing Birmingham to kick long. The Livramento is caught on the ball in his own area. Anderson continues to be dangerous down the Birmingham left.

Birmingham have started the second half in the same positive vein they finished the first. Eddie Howe’s decision to replace Bruno Guimaraes with Sandro Tonali at the break was probably pre-planned, but perhaps it was also acknowledgement that Newcastle were unable to exert any control over the midfield area in the first half.

06:55 PM GMT

50 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Osula has got be a little careful on a booking, he and Anderson collide again as they go for a 50:50. No malice from either player, just no quarter given. Dowell with another tasty delivery, that skips right the way across the Newcastle penalty area. He has a lovely left foot, the Birmingham No 30.

06:52 PM GMT

47 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Howe’s team enjoying post of the possession and territory in the early minutes of the half. Stansfield tries to run the ball out of his own half and loses the ball.

06:50 PM GMT

What looks a pre-planned change for Newcastle

Tonali on for Bruno G. Howe dividing the game between two of pivital central midfielders.

06:50 PM GMT

Shay Given on Tamoki Iwata’s strike

I think if Clark Kent is in goal he isn’t saving that strike from Iwata.

Birmingham City’s Tomoki Iwata scores their second goal - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

06:46 PM GMT

Scott’s half-time verdict

That was a breathless first half at St Andrew’s. Newcastle were rocking when they conceded in the first minute, but turned things around with Will Osula their standout player down the right-hand side. Birmingham continued to give as good as they got though, with Tomoki Iwata hammering home an absolute screamer to level things up. More of the same in the second half please.

06:35 PM GMT

HT: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

A very entertaining FA Cup tie. Blistering start from Birmingham, Newcastle struck back but the home team were not to be deterred. Tomoki’s equaliser was a stunning strike. Osula and Willock have caused Birmingham problems but the League One team had had no problem creating chances.

Birmingham City’s Tomoki Iwata celebrates scoring their second goal - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

06:33 PM GMT

45 minutes+2: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

Some handbags going on over on the far side between Osula and the Birmingham players. The Newcastle winger is shown a yellow card for his troubles, and the same goes for Birmingham’s Anderson.

06:31 PM GMT

44 minutes: Birmingham 2 Newcastle 2

St Andrew’s is still digesting the quality of that strike. I do not have an encyclopaedic knowledge of goals at St Andrew’s, but that must be up there as one of the best long-range goals the stadium has seen.

What a goal that was – and Birmingham fully deserve it. The League One side have been superb since going behind, continuing to take the fight to a Newcastle side who look disjointed, especially in defence. It was a brilliant hit from Tomoki Iwata, giving Nick Pope absolutely no chance. St Andrew’s is absolutely bouncing again.

06:27 PM GMT

GOOOAALL! Tomoki with a screamer

The Birmingham City No 24 has almost ripped the net out at St Andrew’s. The ball was running out of the penalty area and bouncing, but he Tomoki sent a rocket back beyond Pope who had no chance. Ferocious power, the ball flew into the roof of the net from 25 yards.

すごいシュートだ、お前！🇯🇵



06:25 PM GMT

40 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 2

Another clear opening for Birmingham but Wright’s side-footed effort was straight at Pope. Birmingham are causing Newcastle plenty of problems down Newcastle’s right.

06:22 PM GMT

36 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 2

Birmingham’s defenders are at full stretch to deny Osula, another magnificent block from Klarer, but the Newcastle winger is a constant thorn in their side. Bruno G steps across Tomoki and sends him tumbling into the advertising hoardings. The Birmingham bench are not happy with him.

06:19 PM GMT

33 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle have the ball in the net after Willock pounced on Burn’s flick-on but the flag, correctly, went up for offside.

What a chance for Stansfield and Birmingham! Anderson whips a wonderful left-footed cross right between the two centre-backs but Stansfield did not make a clean connection with the header and it bounced wide.

06:16 PM GMT

No doubt about Newcastle’s second

Even Joe Willock didn’t seem to think Newcastle’s equaliser had gone in. The midfielder was cursing himself for blazing the rebound over the bar, but his despair turned to joy when the goal was given. Newcastle’s second goal was more clear cut, although it also came with an element of luck, with Will Osula miscuing the ball on the goalline before Callum Wilson bundled it home.

06:15 PM GMT

29 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 2

Osula looking menacing for Newcastle on their right flank, which has been considered a problem position despite Jacob Murphy enjoying a strong spell of form. The those goals in quick succession are a gutpunch for Birmingham.

06:12 PM GMT

GOOOAALL! Wilson with a typical Wilson goal

Newcastle were fighting an uphill battle in the early stages, but they have turned things around. It was a lovely piece of control from Osuala just beyond halfway, spinning forward in one movement, and stinging the palms of Peacock-Farrell. Newcastle keep the move alive, feeding Livramento on the overlap, and Willock almost scores from the low cross. The ball was blocked, but span up into the air for Wilson to poke home.

06:10 PM GMT

24 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 1

Stansfield turns and shoots from 25 yards but his effort was straight at Pope. There were some complaints from the Birmingham players, but it is too close to call even on replays.

06:09 PM GMT

GOOOALL! Willock scores... but was the ball over the line?

As far as I know, there is no goal-line technology in place so this is a split-second decision given by the linesman. Wilson clipped a cross to the back post, Osula turned it back into the middle and Willock looked certain to score. Peacock-Farrell saved from behind his line but the linesman flagged and the goal is given. It looked ever so tight.

06:06 PM GMT

21 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle still struggling for rhythm. This performance is understandable perhaps given the rotation, but some pretty wild fluctuations in performance have been a theme of their season.

06:02 PM GMT

18 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Wright is causing Newcastle’s midfield a problem, he keeps picking up space between the line. Burn and Krafth are not the fastest centre-back pair and are reluctant to push up. The home team look like they have another goal in them.

There’s a real edginess to Newcastle’s play so far – partly a reflection of all the changes Eddie Howe has made, but also due to the intensity of Birmingham’s play. The Blues are well and truly up for this one, pressing Newcastle’s players high up the field and breaking with pace and purpose when their opponents turn the ball over.

06:00 PM GMT

15 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Slick football from Birmingham, and Wright drags Burn into an area the big defender does not want to be. Wright spins him, and he is brought down by Burn at the expense of a yellow card.

The free-kick was stood up to the back post and Anderson’s left-footed volley is beaten away by Pope. St Andrew’s turns up the volume again.

05:58 PM GMT

12 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Klarer throws himself in front of Wilson’s shot to block, after Livramento showed his turn of foot to keep the ball in. Birmingham are picking their moments to squeeze: right-back Laird just jumped to pressure Newcastle’s left-back Hall with centre-back Kalrer covering Willock.

05:56 PM GMT

Birmingham fans have waited some time for a night like this

St Andrew’s was rocking before kick-off – and the noise levels have cranked up even higher after that blistering start. Ethan Laird’s volley took a hefty deflection off Callum Wilson, but Newcastle will be asking themselves how on earth Keshi Anderson was left completely unmarked to head the corner back across goal. This is a Newcastle defence featuring just one of the players that started against Arsenal in midweek – and you could tell.

05:55 PM GMT

9 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle seeing more of the ball now, Bruno G is trying to get them ticking. Chris Davies spoke before the game about finding a balance between Birmingham playing their own game and adapting. The scoreline might dictate that now, they are in for long spells of defending.

05:52 PM GMT

6 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Stansfield is looking to run off Burn’s shoulder. Nick Pope looks rather leaden-footed in his own box, and clips a pass straight out for a throw-in. Newcastle up against it, but Osula wins them a free-kick near the right touchline in a crossing position.

05:50 PM GMT

4 minutes: Birmingham 1 Newcastle 0

Within a couple of minutes, Newcastle have another set-piece to defend. Excellent delivery but met by a Newcastle head. Willock then drags Newcastle up the pitch with a bounding run, but his pass across the box was in front of his team-mates.

05:48 PM GMT

GOOOAAALL! Birmingham lead inside a minute

Newcastle shaken, what a start by the League One team. Dowell’s left-footed delivery was floated to the back post, an area unmanned by Newcastle. Ethan Laird was the beneficiary of the knockdown, and his shot deflected off Wilson and beyond Pope.

05:46 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

Birmingham City get the game started, and within 20 seconds they have won a corner.

05:43 PM GMT

The players are out at St Andrew’s

The floodlights have been off for the last 10 or 15 minutes to ramp up the pre-match lightshow, but finally the pitch is illuminated.

05:38 PM GMT

Birmingham manager Chris Davies’ pre-match thoughts

We know it is going to be a big test against a top Premier League side, we are in very good form at our own level. We need to strike a balance between being ourselves and respecting and adapting to the opposition accordingly.

05:31 PM GMT

Speaking of new stadiums... the proposal for St James’

You can read more about Newcastle’s plans for their home in this Luke Edwards exclusive.

05:20 PM GMT

Curtis Davies, Alan Shearer and Shay Given in the BBC studio

Gary Lineker with former players Curtis Davies, Alan Shearer and Shay Given - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05:10 PM GMT

Howe on the prospect of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Great game lined up. I think Liverpool did what they usually do at Anfield last night, a really good performance from them. Whoever we were going to face, it was going to be a real challenge in the final. I think the Liverpool game is a mouth-watering tie. We’ll really look forward to it but we have to put it to bed for the time being. We have to focus on what’s immediately ahead of us right now. That’s our biggest challenge mentally to focus on the here and now and that’s Birmingham.

04:55 PM GMT

There are not many popular owners

But Tom Wagner of Birmingham City looks to be one of them (for now). I can think of one or two owners who would not dare stroll through a fan zone pre-match. Characteristically bullish, this weekend has brought news of Birmingham’s plans to build a new 60,000-seater stadium.

Tom Wagner, Chairman of Birmingham City takes selfies with fans ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

04:48 PM GMT

Birmingham team news: Five changes made by Davies

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵



Five changes from Tuesday 🔁

Dowell in from the off 💫

Jay up top 👊#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/3DfeLhNccU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 8, 2025

04:47 PM GMT

Newcastle team and subs: Wilson starts up front with Isak rested

04:34 PM GMT

04:31 PM GMT

A rare chance for Birmingham City to play the underdog

Newcastle reached one cup final this week and if they can keep their best players available they have every chance of an FA Cup trip to Wembley too.

Eddie Howe’s team were outstanding over both legs of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, but Wednesday was an emotional night at St James’ Park so there could be rotation for tonight’s tie at Birmingham City.

League One leaders Birmingham – backed by the cash of American owners Knighthead - are the team everyone wants to beat in their division but find themselves as underdogs for this one.

Birmingham manager Chris Davies said: “It’s a different type of game for us. Normally we are the team that everyone wants to beat and at this moment in time we are top of the league but it’s something I was hoping we would get, a big team in the FA Cup.

“Outside of just league position, they (Newcastle) are one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“They are good at pretty much all parts of the game. They are covering all bases really with how complete they are as a team but from our point of view there’s always opportunities to exploit the opposition and we have got to try and find them.

“Tactically it will be a test, we will have to try and get it right. We’ve got a game plan, and the players are hopefully going to go and execute it well.”

Newcastle remain without Joelinton owing to a knee problem, while Sven Botman will also sit out this one after picking up a knock against Arsenal.

“I think mentally, physically it’ll be a difficult ask for the same players to go again and give the same energy they did to the game on Wednesday,” Howe said.

“As I’ve said many times, we don’t have a huge squad in terms of depth, especially with a couple of the injuries we’ve picked up with Sven missing and Joelinton out, but we’ll try and pick a team that’s strong enough to win and give other opportunities to other players.

“But they need to take their opportunity, because with the strength that we have in terms of fighting for our starting XI, any chance anyone gets they have to take.”

Full team news on the way shortly.