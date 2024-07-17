Newcastle respond to FA interest in Eddie Howe amid England links

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales insists the club will fight to keep manager Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

Howe is one of the leading candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager, with the 53-year-old having stepped down following the 2-1 defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The FA are understood to have identified the Newcastle boss as a contender, along with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter – who is thought to be keen on the job.

England U21 coach Lee Carsley, who led the Young Lions to glory in the Euros last summer, would likely be interviewed too.

Howe has rebuilt his reputation on Tyneside after being relegated with Bournemouth in 2020, leading the club to a domestic cup final and into the Champions League during a fantastic first full season in charge.

The 46-year-old signed a new contract in August 2022 and Eales has confirmed that deal was extended last summer, though did not reveal its length.

Asked if Howe would still be in charge next season, Eales said: “I’m not going to talk about the specifics of Eddie’s contract but he’s on a multiyear deal, which was extended last summer.

“He’s our employee and we’re not looking to release Eddie.”

Former Chelsea bosses Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are also reportedly seen as contenders.

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are among the leading candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager (Various)

Tuchel is out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, while Pochettino is believed to be interested in the role and is known to the FA’s technical director John McDermott, who was Tottenham’s academy chief during the Argentine’s tenure at Spurs.

McDermott and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will have the final say on the new manager and have already confirmed that an interim solution is in place if they do not find a successor before England’s Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland in September.