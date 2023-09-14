Newcastle have problems to solve – starting with their misfiring Brazilian duo

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are key to Newcastle's midfield - Reuters/Scott Heppell

As Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe threw himself back into work after a third successive defeat of the season at Brighton he knew there were several problems to solve, but one of the most pressing is the form of Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

The duo were arguably Newcastle’s two most impressive players last season as the team shocked the rest of the Premier League with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

In almost every game, Bruno and Joelinton were at the centre of all things good about the team’s play. Bruno revelled in the playmaker role, pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch, offering defensive security as well as a creative spark in attack.

For much of the campaign, he looked like one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and the sort of player Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea so badly missed.

This season has been different, with Bruno strangely subdued and far more on the periphery in games than Newcastle supporters are used to.

Hampered by an ankle injury towards the end of last season, it was hoped a summer break would do him good, but he has looked lethargic and his body language against Brighton was negative. He looked exasperated and, for the first time, not entirely sure what his role was following the arrival of Italy international Sandro Tonali alongside him.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were below par against Brighton - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

His behaviour has been a little strange. Bruno has already lashed out at supporters on social media for criticising the team but the news he is close to agreeing a new contract on Tyneside illustrates his happiness on Tyneside.

It should also bring an end to distractions as negotiations have been going on for several months. It is natural for a player to want to feel they are properly valued and it can only be hoped the new deal and pay rise shows how much he is appreciated and needed.

The player is thought to be keen to test himself in Spain one day and both Chelsea and Liverpool have enquired about signing him in the last 12 months, only to be told he was not for sale at any price. The new deal could well contain a release clause, but that will be well in excess of £100million as Newcastle want to protect their valuation of the player.

The prospect of Bruno moving to Spain is a conversation for another day, not least because Newcastle are not willing to sell him at the moment. Bruno is too good and too important to be allowed to drift. Whatever is distracting him, Howe will recognise there has been a drop in his output. He desperately needs his best player to get his mind right and his swagger back.

Even the best can suffer a drop in confidence and Bruno is an emotional player, which is why he has formed such a strong bond with supporters during his time on Tyneside. But if he feels he has been unfairly criticised - even though the vast majority of fans still idolise him - it is bound to play on his mind.

Bruno has only experienced the good times as a Newcastle player and universal praise, but it can be a tough place to play and after three defeats, there is bound to be criticism. It comes with the territory and he has the strength of character as well as the ability to excel. Newcastle need him to shape and dictate games again more than ever. They are a good team in a bad spell and need their star players to lead them out of it. It is also a new challenge for Howe who is going to have to cajole a positive response out of his biggest and most high-profile stars.

Howe is likely to put an arm around the player when he returns from international duty because he needs to get to the bottom of things. He needs his Bruno back and for his new midfielder partnership with Tonali to gel - and quickly.

It has been the same for Joelinton, who has been struggling with a knee injury and was, by his all-action standards, a passenger in Newcastle’s midfield against Brighton. Called up to the Brazil squad for the first time towards the end of last season - and in it again for their internationals against Bolivia and Peru this week - the 26-year-old signed a six-year contract when he arrived from Hoffenheim for £40million and has been superb since Howe converted the striker into a box-to-box midfield player. New contract talks have also begun.

Joelinton could be dropped for the visit of Brentford to St James' Park - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Joelinton certainly has the personality to cope with criticism, He was widely derided under former manager Steve Bruce and flopped as a centre-forward, but he is adored by fans now and is loved for his commitment and character as much as anything.

If any player in the squad can be backed to get himself back to his best it is Joelinton. But that does not mean that Howe will just sit back and wait for it to happen.

If his knee injury is hindering him, sometimes it is up to the player to be honest about it. You can only play with pain for so long. Joelinton has persistently declared himself fit to play when asked and has passed every fitness test, but he does not look like himself on a matchday and that is what matters.

Sean Longstaff is likely to return to the starting XI against Brentford and it will be interesting to see who drops out. Bruno, Tonali or Joelinton?

At this stage, it looks like the latter will be given a rest to recharge and recuperate. But in the long term, if Newcastle are going to put a bad start to the season behind them, they need far more from their much-heralded Brazilian pair. The challenge for Howe is getting them back on track.