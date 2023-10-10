Newcastle owner Staveley repays £10m loan to Mike Ashley after High Court battle

Newcastle United's co-owner Amanda Staveley repaid a £10m loan to Mike Ashley after being sued by the retail mogul - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The British financier who helped broker Saudi Arabia’s £305m takeover of Newcastle United has repaid a £10m loan to Mike Ashley following a High Court spat.

Amanda Staveley, who sits on the board of Newcastle United and was pivotal in its acquisition by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021, was leant the sum by Mr Ashley to facilitate the sale of the football club.

However, relations between the two sides deteriorated and the Sports Direct owner went on to sue Ms Staveley last year through his company St James Holdings.

Mr Ashley claimed that Ms Staveley had breached the terms of the loan by briefing journalists against him and using the debt to put “commercial pressure” on him.

He also sued her husband, fellow financier Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who was Ms Staveley’s guarantor for the loan. The pair contested the case against her.

Mike Ashley sued Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi through his company St James Holdings - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A spokesman for Ms Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners confirmed that the loan had now been repaid.

The spokesman said: “Amanda and Mehrdad — her husband — would like to take this opportunity in thanking Mr Ashley for the provision of the loan and separately for the support to the whole consortium over the purchase of Newcastle United.”

Ms Staveley founded the Abu Dhabi-headquartered PCP Capital Partners in 2005. She took a 10pc stake in Newcastle United after brokering its sale, while the Saudi PIF took control of 80pc and investment group Reuben Brothers bought the remaining 10pc stake.

Prior to the sale, Mr Ashley had owned the club from 2007 to 2021.

The controversial takeover was held up for months and has been repeatedly criticised by human rights organisations, who have accused it of helping “sportswash” Saudi Arabia’s track record on human rights abuses.

The Telegraph has approached representatives of Mike Ashley for comments.