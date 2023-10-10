Amanda Staveley pays back £10m Newcastle United loan from Mike Ashley after row

Newcastle United's co-owner Amanda Staveley repaid a £10m loan to Mike Ashley after being sued by the retail mogul - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The British financier who helped broker the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United has repaid a £10m loan to the club’s former owner Mike Ashley after he took legal action.

Amanda Staveley, who sits on the board of Newcastle United and was pivotal in its acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021, was loaned the sum by Mr Ashley to facilitate the sale of the football club.

However, relations between the two sides deteriorated and the Sports Direct owner went on to sue Ms Staveley last year through his company St James Holdings.

Mr Ashley claimed that Ms Staveley had breached the terms of the loan by criticising him in briefings to journalists and using the debt to put “commercial pressure” on him.

He also sued her husband, fellow financier Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who was Ms Staveley’s guarantor for the loan. The pair contested the claim.

Mike Ashley sued Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi through his company St James Holdings - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Ms Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners confirmed on Tuesday that the loan had now been repaid.

A spokesman said: “Amanda and Mehrdad — her husband — would like to take this opportunity in thanking Mr Ashley for the provision of the loan and separately for the support to the whole consortium over the purchase of Newcastle United.”

Mr Ashley’s representatives did not comment.

Ms Staveley founded the Abu Dhabi-headquartered PCP Capital Partners in 2005. She took a 10pc stake in Newcastle United after brokering its sale. The Saudi PIF took control of 80pc and the billionaire developers the Reuben brothers bought the remaining 10pc stake.

Mr Ashley and Ms Staveley have repeatedly clashed since she first tried to buy Newcastle United in 2017.

Despite a publicity campaign to boost support for an acquisition by Ms Staveley, talks fell apart, with sources close to Mr Ashley quoted as describing them as “exhausting” and “frustrating”.

She made a second approach in 2020, this time backed by the Saudi PIF and Reuben Brothers. However this too fell through after the Saudis withdrew their backing in anger at repeated delays to the process by the Premier League. Staveley said at the time she was “absolutely devastated”.

She finally succeeded in buying Newcastle United with the same consortium in 2021, bringing an end to 14 years of ownership by Mr Ashley.

However, it has been repeatedly criticised by human rights organisations, who have accused it of helping “sportswash” Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses and oppression of dissidents.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF is chaired by the Kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Ms Staveley faces a separate legal claim from the Greek shipping tycoon Victor Restis.

He has alleged she owes him £35m in an arrangement dating back over a decade. Ms Staveley has asked the High Court to prevent him obtaining a bankruptcy order against her, calling the claim “substantially inflated or wholly unjustified”.

