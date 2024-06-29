Newcastle ease PSR worries by agreeing £33m Yankuba Minteh sale to Brighton

Yankuba Minteh has been on loan to Feyenoord where he scored 10 times in 27 matches - Getty Images/Rene Nijhuis

Newcastle United appear have eased their PSR worries with the sale of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Hove Albion for £33 million.

The size of the fee should mean Newcastle are compliant with PSR rules but sources have told Telegraph Sport they are still working on one more potential outgoing and it is likely to still be extremely tight in terms of balancing the books.

That could be midfielder Elliot Anderson in a swap deal for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga but the midlands club were more interested in the 19-year-old Minteh and have said they want to keep the former Manchester United prospect.

The sale of Minteh to Brighton brings an end to a manic few days at St James’ Park who were forced to contemplate the sale of one of their Crown Jewels over the past few days as the Gambia international rejected a £40 million move to Lyon.

There is still some concern that winger Anthony Gordon is wanted by Liverpool, the club he supported as a boy, while Chelsea are still sniffing around striker Alexander Isak.

But there is a more relaxed mood behind the scenes after the sale of Minteh. The player was signed for between £6-8 million last summer and so Newcastle have made a huge profit on the deal.

Telegraph Sport revealed that Newcastle were looking to sell the player who impressed on loan at Feyenoord last season.