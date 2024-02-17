Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie denies Bournemouth with last-gasp equaliser

Tactical anarchy reigned supreme as a ghost of Bournemouth past denied Andoni Iraola’s team a first Premier League win since Boxing Day.

By the end of a bewildering chaotic, if highly entertaining, 100 plus minutes Newcastle had conceded their 19th and 20th league goals in eight games and their manager’s blushes had been spared by a late equaliser from the former Bournemouth winger Matt Ritchie.

Related: João Gomes at the double as Wolves end Tottenham’s recent revival

Eddie Howe was contemplating an embarrassing defeat against the team he once coached with distinction when he liberated Ritchie from the bench in the 91st minute. At 34, the winger gets very few minutes these days but he wasted no time in connecting with a gorgeous ball from Bruno Guimarães and tapping home from close range.

Dominic Solanke’s name sits high on Howe’s summer shopping list but, despite scoring a classic opportunist’s goal, the Bournemouth centre forward might have wished this particular audition had started a little better.

Twice in the course of a helter-skelter, slightly kamikaze, end to end first half, Solanke should really have scored after being cued up by Justin Kluivert. On both occasions Martin Dubravka saved extremely well but Solanke will surely feel he should have given the home goalkeeper no chance.

With Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both injured, Anthony Gordon led Newcastle’s attacking line and revelled in using his pace and persistence to provide Neto with quite a few frights. Early on, Gordon came mighty close to scoring after closing Bournemouth’s keeper down as he lingered over a kick.

By the interval Dubravka had also saved smartly from Marcus Tavernier and, with Iraola’s backline looking far from unbreakable, the only surprise was that the score remained goalless. During a sabbatical between leaving Bournemouth and taking charge on Tyneside, Howe had shadowed Iraola at his former club Rayo Vallecano and evidently been very taken with the La Liga team’s high, hard pressing style.

Story continues

While he soon set about implementing a broadly similar system at Newcastle, Iraola has introduced a version of that Spanish template on the south coast. At St James’ Park it resulted in a mutual willingness to take risks which, on more than one occasion, left Howe’s left-back Dan Burn caught out by Bournemouth’s attacking pace.

Newcastle are not used to being bullied physically but seemed a little taken aback by some of Bournemouth’s aggression with one wince inducing challenge onGuimarães from Ryan Christie particularly incensing the crowd.

Guimarães was playing well in an advanced midfield role but often found himself eclipsed by his teammate Lewis Miley’s mature interpretation of the No 6 role. Is Miley really 17 and not 27?

Howe is more than a little agitated that Dan Ashworth continues to work as Newcastle’s sporting director despite apparently being on the brink of a move to Manchester United. Yet any notions that Ashworth could be placed on gardening leave were quashed as he took his seat in the directors’ box.

At the outset of the second half he watched Miguel Almirón lift a decent opening over the bar following a superb through ball from Sean Longstaff.

Very shortly afterwards Newcastle conceded a goal that left poor Dubravka mortified. When Howe’s defence decided to build slowly from the back the ball was played back to the Slovakia keeper, who, after taking once touch, slipped and watched in horror as Solanke stole in to tap home.

Gordon soon equalised from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review confirmed that Adam Smith had hauled Fabian Schär back in the area. Suddenly Newcastle were ascendant and it took an excellent block on Marcos Senesi’s part to deny Guimarães.

Undeterred, Bournemouth rallied. When, not for the first time, Antoine Semenyo dodged Burn, the right winger proceeded to beat Dubravka courtesy of a fine, beautifully calibrated, finish from the edge of the area.

Howe immediately ordered Tino Livramento to strip for action. The fourth official had not even raised the electronic board bearing 33, Burn’s number when the left-back walked over to him, said “it’s me isn’t it” and promptly walked off, muttering to himself.

During his time as Bournemouth’s manager, Howe often had Ritchie to thank for game changing goals and when the call to arms came once more, the substitute did not disappoint.