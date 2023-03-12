Newcastle leapfrog Liverpool into fifth as Almirón strikes late to beat Wolves

Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock

Julen Lopetegui did not manage Spain and Real Madrid by accident but the Wolves head coach tried to be too clever for his own good on Tyneside. A visiting tactical switch to a back five presumably designed to conserve a point ended up weakening Lopetegui’s team to the point where Newcastle were able to secure a first Premier League in almost two months.

Alexander Isak, making a rare start, and Miguel Almirón scored the goals which secured Eddie Howe’s side only a second league victory in the last nine attempts, lifting them above Liverpool into fifth place, while leaving Wolves still in peril of relegation.

The role played by sheer luck in determining both European qualification and the avoidance - or otherwise - of relegation is often underestimated. After seeing fortune frown on his side in a pivotal first-half incident, an incandescent Lopetegui was certainly entitled to feel a little hard done by.

When Nick Pope was played into trouble by Sven Botman’s back pass the England goalkeeper took an appalling touch before watching in horror as Raúl Jiménez intercepted. A backpedaling Pope responded by sticking by out a leg which Jiménez promptly fell over. Yet although the Wolves manager demanded a penalty and many neutrals agreed, Andrew Madley, the referee,and his VAR reviewing assistants, saw things through a very different prism and play continued.

Related: Newcastle 2-1 Wolves: Premier League – as it happened

Eddie Howe had refreshed his entire front three, replacing Almiron, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon with Jacob Murphy, Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin and, shortly after the Pope incident, the impressive Isak repaid his faith.

The goal began with an excellent, hallmark, free-kick from Kieran Trippier and featured the Sweden striker struggling off Jonny, his supposed marker, before directing an impressively powerful header well beyond José Sá’s reach.

Wolves responded by placing Pope under intense pressure whenever he had the ball at his feet but came closest to equalising when the England goalkeeper reacted smartly to save Jiménez’s shot.

Story continues

A little later, Daniel Podence’s strike grazed the outside of a post with Pope beaten, yet if the visitors were far from out of it, Newcastle enjoyed the superior chances. While Isak had one shot blocked and Willock saw another deflected, Bruno Guimarães also headed against the crossbar. By half time an initially slightly slow burn contest had been transformed into a thrillingly gripping drama.

Nick Pope tangles with Raul Jiménez in the first half. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

At one end Isak, often combining intelligently with Saint-Maximin, relished every opportunity to offer Lopetegui’s back four the most exacting of work outs but Wolves menaced, repeatedly, on the counter-attack.

Pope needed to be at his best to repel substitute Pedro Neto’s curling free kick. Not to be upstage, Sá showed off fine reflexes of his own to deny Trippier from a similar set piece.

When Rúben Neves, uncharacteristically, volleyed wildly off target and Pope again did well to deny João Moutinho the visiting luck seemed to be very much out.

Lopetegui though made a most inspired substitution prefaced Hwang Hee-Chan scoring with his first touch.

Trippier had been outstanding but, endeavouring to make a fairly routine clearance from Hee-Chan, the England right-back slipped, the ball rebounded off Jiménez and, with Pope wrong footed, the South Korea striker was left to slide the most straightforward of levellers into an unguarded goal.

Howe had a substitute of his own to thank for the winner. When Willock cleverly played in Almiron, the newcomer took a steadying touch before seeing his ensuing shot fly past Sá courtesy of a significant deflection off Max Kilman.

Until then Newcastle had briefly seemed engulfed by nerves but, suddenly, St James’ Park was exultant once more.

Lopetegui, meanwhile, had paid a price for the arguably excessive caution which had seen him switch to that back five, apparently in order to protect the point. Instead Wolves looked a markedly poorer side after Nathan Collins replaced Moutinho.