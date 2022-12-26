Newcastle gets 6th straight EPL win, beats Leicester 3-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle showed its determination to be part of the Premier League title race as it provisionally moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday.

The six-week break has not derailed what is turning out to be a memorable season under Eddie Howe. The Magpies blitzed to the three points at King Power Stadium after a sensational opening 32 minutes.

Chris Wood’s penalty and a sublime strike by Miguel Almiron put Newcastle 2-0 up after only seven minutes, with Joelinton adding a third just after the half-hour mark.

Newcastle's only defeat in 16 games in the Premier League this season was at Liverpool on the final day of August. This was its sixth league win in a row — Newcastle's best run since 2012 — as Howe’s side proved that an outstanding first portion of the season was not a flash in the pan.

There is a long way to go and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies have the quality to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City, but with the January transfer window coming up Newcastle fans will be dreaming of at least a top-four finish for the first time in 20 years.

Almiron scored the standout goal for Newcastle. After being set free down the right by Kieran Tripper, he cut inside, played a delightful one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and coolly slotted past Danny Ward for his eighth goal in nine league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press