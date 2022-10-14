Can Newcastle finish in the top six this season?

Luke Edwards
·5 min read
Newcastle United have made no attempt to hide their ambition since they were bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. They want to win things and they want to be one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the country.

This week, director of football Dan Ashworth insisted there was no ceiling to what the club can achieve and no limit on how far they go.

Those sentiments were echoed by manager Eddie Howe ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United, a club they hope to be able to match in terms of both revenue and global appeal at some stage in the near future.

But it is on the pitch where all those dreams and aspirations will be realised, and for the first time since the takeover in October last year, Howe’s team are inside the top six and in a position to test themselves against a direct rival.

Manchester United are one place and one point better off than Newcastle ahead of this weekend’s encounter. Having drawn at home to Manchester City and narrowly lost to Liverpool earlier this season, Howe's side could make a big statement with a victory at Old Trafford which could even lift them into the Champions League qualifying places.

It has not been a happy hunting ground for teams in black-and-white stripes for decades, with positive results extremely rare even after the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but this is a new threat from the North East and it is only going to get worse for the other established members of the so-called 'Big Six' judging by the comments made by Ashworth, Howe and chief executive Darren Eales this week.

"People talking about us being among the European contenders this season sits with me fine," said Howe. "If people want to talk about us like that and in those positions, I've no issue with that.

"We have to remain very level and calm internally. I know our form has been good, consistently, for a long period of time, but form can change.

"My job is to keep everyone grounded internally, keep the players very focused on the short term objectives because we have a key group of games coming up before the World Cup and we have to keep being successful and keep picking up points.

"If we can do that and go into the turn of the year in a good position, rightly so [we will be talked about as European contenders]. But it can change. The points totals in the league, the league is very condensed and a bad run of form can knock you off your target. I'm very relaxed about the situation.

"I'm not looking for statement wins, I'm just looking to win our next game. I'll always let you guys do your job in the media, but my focus has to be day to day, week to week."

Is top six a real possibility?

It would need a lot of things to go Newcastle’s way and for all the understandable optimism surging through the club since the takeover, their three victories this term have come against newly promoted Nottingham Forest, 10-man Fulham and a mistake-ridden Brentford.

Although two of their most impressive performances have come against Man City (3-3) and Liverpool (1-2). They have failed to beat Brighton and Wolves away, as well as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth at home. Those last four results, taken together, do not point to a top-six side.

Howe suggested "we will know a lot more about where we are after our next three games". That run starts with Manchester United, before a home game against Everton in midweek, followed by a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle lost 5-1 on their last visit to Spurs in April and, as good as they have been since the start of 2022 under Howe, they have beaten just one of their direct competitors for a top-six finish, since he took charge in November – winning 2-0 against Arsenal at home in May.

That record against the best sides would need to improve for them to still be in the top six come the end of the season.

Squad depth could be a problem

It has been the Achilles heel of Newcastle for years but two of their best players, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are both injury prone and the team still struggles for goals if they are both missing. It was evident again during the run of draws in September.

Record signing Alexander Isak is currently out injured having managed just three appearances since he arrived from Real Sociedad in August, while star player Bruno Guimaraes has also been out with injury this term.

Alexander Isak has only featured three times so far - GETTY IMAGES
Howe makes huge physical demands of his players in training and games and this is a particularly condensed and gruelling campaign because of the winter World Cup.

All of the Big Six have bigger and deeper squads. They have better starting XIs on paper at least. If Newcastle continue to pick up injuries as they have done up to this point of the campaign, it is difficult to see them lasting the course.

On the flip side, the fact they are there now, with Jonjo Shelvey still to return and with those star players out injured in September, is testimony to how well coached and structured the team are under Howe.

Over the course of a whole campaign, class normally tells though. In the end, the lack of strength on the bench, and in the squad as a whole, will catch up with them.

So what is a realistic target?

Newcastle should be aiming to finish as the best of the rest this season and the early evidence suggests they deserve that label.

West Ham have started slowly, Brighton have lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, Everton remain more concerned by relegation, Aston Villa are struggling, Wolves have already sacked their manager after a bad start and Leicester City are currently in the bottom three.

Newcastle were aiming for a top-10 finish and lengthy cup runs in both the Carabao and the FA Cup. They could easily end up in the top eight and qualify for either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League before strengthening their squad again in both the January and summer windows.

