Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle to fend off Bruno Guimaraes interest with new contract – but long-term future is unclear - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes has been superb for Newcastle United since arriving from Lyon in January last year and the club are on the verge of agreeing a new long term contract with the Brazil international.

But with some of Europe’s biggest clubs adding Bruno’s name to their wanted list and scouting him regularly this season, his long-term future remains unclear.

Indeed, what Newcastle decide to do with their star player over the next 12-18 months will reveal much about how quickly they intend to fulfil co-owner Amanda Staveley’s pledge that they will be strong enough to challenge for all the major trophies at home and abroad.

Who could be interested?

Telegraph Sport can reveal that Chelsea inquired about signing the Brazilian in January, but given they seemed to be looking into signing most of the high-profile players in Europe at that time, that is perhaps not a surprise. They were given short shrift and the conversation ended almost as soon as it started.

They are likely to be back again in the summer, though, and could firm up their interest with a bid. Newcastle have been interested in signing several Chelsea players over the last nine months which could assist them in any deal brokering.

Real Madrid are another club who have taken a shine to the 25-year-old from Rio de Janeiro and were also tracking him during his time in France. There are people in the player’s entourage who would love to see him play for the Spanish giants and in many ways this is his most likely destination when he does leave Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes for Brazil against Peru - REUTERS/Washington Alves

But there will be competition, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola not hiding his admiration for a player with the tight ball control, movement and passing range to slot into his midfield. Paris Saint-Germain are also keen and doing that “monitoring the situation” thing so prevalent in football outside transfer windows.

It illustrates just how well Bruno has played in black and white stripes that, should there be any indication that Newcastle are willing to trade, it would almost certainly spark a bidding war between all the aristocrats of Europe able to afford him. The asking price would be upwards of £100m.

Story continues

New long-term contract on its way

Newcastle are calmly dismissing any talk of Bruno’s departure. In conversations with senior figures at St James’ Park it is clear they do not anticipate the player agitating to leave. Far from it. It is more likely he will soon sign a new long-term contract that will install him as one of the club’s highest earners alongside Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson. Confirmation of that extension should come before the end of the season.

But contracts in football rarely run their course and although the new deal will protect Newcastle, it is just as likely the club’s motivation is to ensure they insure the value of their asset as much as believing he will remain on Tyneside for its duration.

Bruno’s existing deal already runs until the summer of 2026, but the new deal will add at least another 12 months to that, taking the player up to his 30th birthday.

Player extremely happy on Tyneside and not for sale this summer

One of the big things in Newcastle’s favour is that Bruno loves life on Tyneside. His family are happy and he is idolised by supporters. He did not expect to be shown so much love when he joined from Lille for £43 million in January 2022 and wants to repay it. The bond between him and the supporters is genuine.

“My dream while I’m at Newcastle, because I know what it would mean for the fans, is to win the Premier League title here,” Guimaraes said at the FWA North East Awards earlier this week.

“That is my ambition with the club, plus to play in the Champions League. We need to dream big things because the club deserves it, the fans deserve a title. Fans are growing up having never seen Newcastle become champions and my goal while I’m here is to help the club win that title.”

In turn, Telegraph Sport can reveal that Newcastle will insist the player is not for sale this summer and their position will not change for the foreseeable future. Even if the club are offered “silly money”, as one senior source put it, manager Eddie Howe will insist he keeps his midfield playmaker. The chances of Bruno leaving this year are virtually nil.

But why is that likely to change in the future?

That will reassure supporters in the short term, but the long-term picture is different. Bruno is ambitious and made it clear when he joined that he wanted to play in the Champions League. He has repeated that desire this week.

For the time being he is content to try to make that happen with Newcastle, but with the team faltering in 2023 and slipping down to sixth in the table on the back of a second successive league defeat at Manchester City last weekend, the reality is the Magpies do not look ready – or good enough – to play in European football’s elite competition next season.

As things stand, Newcastle should get at least one more season from Bruno before they have to worry about what level he wants to play at.

But there is still the possibility that the player will outgrow the speed of Newcastle’s progress, which is when his desire to become a regular starter for Brazil may fuel a desire to play for a Champions League club sooner than Howe can get the team there.

There are also financial considerations for the club too. At some point, Newcastle need to be able to sell players and reinvest the money because of Financial Fair Play Rules. Regardless of how wealthy their owners, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are, Bruno is their most valuable and admired asset. The owners have been very keen to please the fans so far but this will be a huge test of their resolve to keep one of their best players.

When the time comes, Newcastle could expect to cash in for around £100 million, especially if Bruno continues to shine for them over the next 12 months. In theory, that could fund the signings of three more talented players to raise the overall standard of the squad.