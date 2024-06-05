Newcastle have everything to gain in the Premier League’s civil war

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley was angry at the change to sponsorship rules - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Among the many perversities about Manchester City going to war with the Premier League over its “associated-party” financial rules is that even if their unprecedented legal action were to succeed, the real winners could end up being one of the biggest threats to their record-breaking dominance of English football.

After all, the current rules were introduced in direct response to the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle United, who are now bankrolled by a Public Investment Fund (PIF) with even more petrodollars than City’s Abu Dhabi ownership.

Indeed, for a long time it appeared more likely that Newcastle, rather than four-time reigning champions City, would be the club to launch a legal challenge against rules first brought in back in December 2021 before being further strengthened earlier this year.

The north east side began making threats to that effect from the moment teams in the world’s richest league began discussing bolstering regulations designed to prevent their nouveau-riche rival signing inflated sponsorship deals with Saudi-based entities.

At a Premier League shareholders’ meeting just after the October 2021 takeover of the club, their then managing director, Lee Charnley, is said to have read out a statement branding proposed changes to the existing rules unlawful, discriminatory and prejudicial.

He was also said to have threatened legal action against not only the Premier League but team executives in attendance if Newcastle were blocked from signing lucrative sponsorship deals.

The club’s new co-owner, Amanda Staveley, was then said to have sent a lengthy email to the other 19 top-flight sides warning the proposed new rules were anti-competitive.

Any threats or warnings failed to have the desired effect, with 18 of the 20 clubs ultimately voting in favour of rules that forced anyone wanting to do a deal with a related party worth more than £1 million a year to seek prior approval from league executives.

Similar deals had previously been assessed retrospectively, which arguably made the rules on such transactions harder to enforce.

Staveley’s anger over the change was laid bare last year in Amazon’s four-part documentary ‘This is Newcastle United’.

“I was shocked that we could buy a club, pay a full price and then rules just change,” she said. “I think that’s what p----d me off, because we had so little revenue anyway, that if you’re just going to ban everything ... We were 20th, we had nothing. I was angry then, yes.

“You’ve got to remember that nobody likes competition. The Champions League places are tight, there’s only four. Other clubs do everything they can to make sure those places are available to as few people as possible. Because of the wealth of PIF, obviously there was a lot of push-back from other clubs. I think there was a fear that we’d have an unfair advantage.”

It is unclear whether the rules delayed Newcastle signing a £25 million-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the PIF-owned events company Sela, which they eventually did last year after qualifying for the Champions League.

Their previous contract with Chinese online gambling company Fun88 had been worth only £6.5 million per season, a valuation more in line with teams not competing in Europe’s premier club competition.

The trigger for City’s lawsuit against the Premier League was the further tightening of the associated-party rules in February, which included the introduction of unlimited sanctions for breaches of them.

Those changes were passed by the smallest possible majority, 12 votes to six with two abstentions, shortly after which Staveley called for “fresh thinking” over “very limiting Financial Fair Play rules”.

Those include Uefa rules which Telegraph Sport has been told City are not currently challenging and which are also meant to prevent clubs playing in Europe from signing inflated sponsorship deals.

That makes the true impact on the competitive balance of the Premier League of City overturning its financial regulations impossible to predict.

But with Newcastle’s most recent accounts showing they were able to generate just £43.9 million in commercial revenue in 2022-23 compared to City’s £341.4 million, the real winners of this war may not end up being who everyone thinks.