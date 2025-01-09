Newcastle and Chelsea could enter race for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to a report from L’Équipe, Newcastle United and Chelsea FC could soon rival Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23). The French outlet writes that PSG believe they have a chance to secure their long-term transfer target this winter as Napoli have softened their stance on a departure.

The price quoted by Italian media (somewhere between €70 and €90 million) is also thought to be affordable – especially if the club free up some of their salary commitments with the planned departure of Randal Kolo Muani either in the current window or even in the summer.

Premier League interest growing in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG face fierce competition from the Premier League. L’Équipe reported earlier today that Manchester United are interested in the winger and could look to add Marcus Rashford to the deal, however, the outlet now notes that Newcastle United and to a lesser extent Chelsea could enter the race.

GFFN | Nick Hartland