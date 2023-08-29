Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles punched and kicked in late-night gang brawl

Lascelles has already given his version of events to the club - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles was punched and kicked by a gang of men after he stepped in to defend his younger brother as they left a city-centre nightclub.

In a video widely circulated on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Lascelles can be seen swinging punches as he is set upon by a number of different men.

Lascelles had even been punched in the head from behind as he appeared to be trying to calm things down and help someone off the floor, which enraged him. He then pursued one of the assailants and landed a blow of his own.

According to the Daily Mail it has been claimed that the gang of thugs, who had been outside the Chinawhite nightclub, had threatened to “shoot” the centre back as the violence erupted on the street.

Police were called to the incident on Westgate Road in the early hours of Sunday Aug 20 and are still investigating what happened to spark the violent exchanges.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 4am on Sunday, Aug 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road in Newcastle. Officers attended, however it is believed those involved had already left the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Telegraph Sport understands that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is annoyed at Lascelles for being in that sort of situation, especially so late at night.

However, Newcastle have heard Lascelles’ version of events and believe he was acting in self defence.

There has been some interest in Lascelles, who is no longer a regular starter at Newcastle, from Turkish club Besiktas in this window but the club have been unwilling to sell their captain as they have no money to sign a replacement.

Lascelles is not currently part of Newcastle's first-choice rotation - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Newcastle’s players had been given two days off after the team travelled back from a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City, so Lascelles was not breaking any curfew rules.

It has been alleged that the incident began when Lascelles’ 19-year-old brother was elbowed in the throat in an “unprovoked” attack.

The Newcastle skipper had then shoved the man backwards and it was then that others joined in the attack, with a bottle of vodka thrown at him.

In the melee, Lascelles’ friend was knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment. No arrests have been made, with the gang running off, and the police are continuing their investigations.

The club have declined to comment but Howe will address the situation at his press conference later this week.

