Newcastle annihilate Sheffield United to leave Paul Heckingbottom on the brink after eight-goal humiliation

This was not a defeat for Sheffield United, it was an annihilation. Newcastle United tossed them around, tore them apart and then humiliated them in a devastating flexing of attacking power.

It was a shock and awe display from Eddie Howe’s men, who secured their biggest ever away win in league football and equalled the record victory on the road too.

In doing so, sadly, Newcastle called into question whether Sheffield United are good enough to compete at this level. It is certainly going to be a very long season, with relegation back to the Championship the obvious danger.

Surviving would be a huge achievement, although the damage done to confidence and self esteem here will be severe. Conceding eight goals at home is awful enough - the problem is Sheffield United know it could easily have been double figures.

It will not come as much comfort to Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, whose future in the role is heading into precarious territory after this thrashing, but there were not many Premier League sides who could have contained Newcastle in this mood. Howe’s side brought an excellent week to a magnificent end.

We wondered how they would cope with playing in Europe this season, but they have won two games either side of a very useful point away to AC Milan in the Champions League.

Ultimately, though, the Blades showed a distinct lack of steel, as Newcastle exposed a worryingly softcore.

The visitors swarmed all over their hosts and although they scored three goals before half time, they must have left the pitch cursing their poor finishing, as well as referee Stuart Attwell’s baffling decision not to award a penalty when Anthony Gordon was clearly tripped inside the area by the overwhelmed Jayden Bogle.

Callum Wilson missed three chances before the break that he would normally be expected to take. Newcastle looked like they would score with every attack, so easily were they piercing through the home side’s defence. It was embarrassing for the home team, whose supporters decided to aim their derision at the match officials rather than their own players.

That stemmed from a perceived, albeit inaccurate, sense of injustice. The home fans thought Gordon had let the ball run out of play - and handled the ball - before crossing for Sean Longstaff to smash home first time. The ball had not gone out of play and as the handball was not deliberate, the goal stood.

There were also complaints about the fact that Dan Burn scored from a corner, following an excellent save by Wes Foderingham, because the ball deflected goalwards, via Miguel Almiron’s shot, off Fabian Schar’s arm. The Blades were possibly fortunate that Burn scored with a far post header as Anel Ahmedhodzic was pulling and tugging at him and would have surely been sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity if he had missed.

The third goal was entirely down to poor defending rather than bad officiating as Jack Robinson did foul Longstaff on the edge of the area with an over zealous lunge, which led to the Kieran Trippier free kick glanced in by Sven Botman. It was his first goal for Newcastle in his 50th appearance for the club.

Heckingbotton’s side tried to rally at the start of the second half and the Bramall Lane crowd tried their best to encourage, but it was a damage limitation exercise they also failed.

Trippier made it a hat-trick of assists with a first time cross for Wilson to head home from close range. Gordon made it five, with a curling shot from the edge of the area after missing a chance he should have taken seconds earlier. By the time Miguel Almiron made it six the home stands had emptied and only the most loyal - or foolish - remained to see Bruno Guimaraes make it seven with 17 minutes left to play. Alexander Isak made it eight with an expertly taken solo effort in the closing stages.

