As good as ever: De Bruyne picked up where he left off for Man City (AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne announced his Premier League return with a vital goal and an assist in the title race as Manchester City and Newcastle drew in a thrilling contest.

The Belgian levelled the scores 14 minutes into his League return with a fine goal before playing a fantastic pass to Oscar Bobb, who scored the winner in the dying embers of the game.

More to follow.