Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United: In-form Anthony Gordon nets winner as Magpies rise to fifth

Anthony Gordon struck again as Newcastle saw off Manchester United

Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester United in the Premier League table with a narrow victory at St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon continued his rich vein of form with the only goal of the game 10 minutes after half-time on Saturday night as Eddie Howe's side secured another fully deserved home win to rise above both their opponents and Tottenham, jumping from seventh to fifth in one fell swoop and now only two points adrift of the top four after 14 games.

Newcastle, whose rivals all mostly play on Sunday, are only three back from defending champions Manchester City in second and seven off the pre-Christmas title pace set by Arsenal, who beat Wolves 2-1 earlier in the day.

However, another memorable night for the high-flying Magpies - who brushed aside Chelsea last weekend before a hugely contentious last-gasp penalty denied them another famous Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain - was soured by the sight of influential goalkeeper Nick Pope suffering a bad-looking shoulder problem late on that forced his early exit, worsening an ongoing injury crisis on Tyneside that so far has not slowed down their charge.

Newcastle, who were unchanged from the 1-1 draw with PSG on Tuesday, dominated much of the game on Saturday night as they secured back-to-back league wins over Manchester United for the first time since 1972, having also brushed aside Erik ten Hag's team 3-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford last month. That game was a rematch of last year's final, which the Red Devils won easily at Wembley.

However, they could not convert their far superior energy and pressure into goals, with under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana saving low from Miguel Almiron and Harry Maguire defending stoically again.

Newcastle went so close to an opener five minutes before the break, Kieran Trippier crashing a delicious free-kick against the crossbar and the ball bouncing agonisingly just clear before Onana could gather.

The visitors' only chance at all in the first half came early when Bruno Fernandes sent Alejandro Garnacho away, but the Argentine teenager - less than seven days removed from his goal-of-the-season contender at Everton - could only shoot tamely at the legs of Pope.

The second half had a familiar pattern as Newcastle started much the better side, with Luke Shaw making a couple of crucial interventions as he was surprisingly deployed alongside Maguire as a centre-back by Ten Hag, who also brought 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo back in for just his second senior start as Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - suspended for Wednesday's chaotic Champions League draw with Galatasaray - all returned at the expense of Victor Lindelof and the fit-again pair of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony.

But it was another hugely frustrating night for Rashford, who threw his gloves away before reaching the bench as he was substituted along with the ineffective Martial with half an hour still to play.

The game's key moment came after 55 minutes, Newcastle seizing on a poor clearance just inside their own half and working the ball brilliantly, Bruno Guimaraes teeing up Trippier for a perfect low back-post cross that was tapped in by Gordon, who caught Aaron Wan-Bissaka sleeping for his fifth goal in his last eight games.

Fabian Schar then whistled a powerful effort narrowly over the crossbar as Newcastle sought to press home their advantage, young Lewis Miley later denied a penalty after his goal-bound effort appeared to strike the arm of Wan-Bissaka.

It took woeful Manchester United some 82 minutes to earn their first corner of the night and they did finally apply more pressure after Pope's unfortunate injury, which he suffered while at full stretch when Schar made a superb block to repel Sergio Reguilon's volley.

But former Manchester United loanee Martin Dubravka kept the clean sheet despite some hairy late moments, Antony's volley deflecting in off the chest of Maguire but rightly ruled out for offside against the England stalwart.

Newcastle travel to bottom club Everton next on Thursday night, while Manchester United don't have much time to lick their wounds as they prepare for the high-profile visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Wednesday.