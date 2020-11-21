Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s Blues go top of the Premier League

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park to go top of the Premier League table early on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s Blues took a deserved 1-0 lead into half-time following Federico Fernandez’s own goal, while Timo Werner brilliantly assisted Tammy Abraham to wrap up the three points after the break.

Werner shrugged off his international embarrassment to inspire - four days after featuring in Germany's humiliating 6-0 Nations League defeat to Spain - as Chelsea made it five straight wins in all competitions against Steve Bruce's strugglers.

A 10th-minute own goal by Federico Fernandes helped the visitors on their way before Werner's brilliant solo charge in the 68th minute cued up the simplest of opportunities for Tammy Abraham to effectively seal victory.

Sean Longstaff's stunning 30-yard drive which rattled the woodwork proved the only real positive for the home side, who simply struggled to match Frank Lampard's confident side for much of the afternoon.

Additional reporting by PA.

