Newborn kitten found ‘with no mother in sight.’ Then, North Carolina officer steps in

A newborn kitten was found “with no mother in sight” — then a North Carolina officer stepped in.

The Smithfield Police Department said the baby animal was seen alone outside a Speedway gas station, with its umbilical cord still attached. When an officer got to the scene, he helped the cat find a safe place to live.

“(The officer) cut the umbilical cord and held the kitten as he drove to the police department, making sure the kitten stayed warm,” police wrote Sept. 11 on Facebook.

A photo shared in the online post shows the adorable creature was about the size of a human hand, with tiny whiskers protruding from its face. Fortunately, the newborn was able to find a new home after the rescue.

“One of our own dispatchers took the kitten home to join a brand new litter that one of her cats had just given birth to,” police wrote. “That is a true example of teamwork.”

Kittens are born weighing a few ounces, and their umbilical cords later fall off, according to the pet website Rover.com.

Smithfield is in Johnston County, roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh.

