Newborn Found Abandoned in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley: 'It's a Good Thing Somebody Came By'

Authorities in Chicago are looking to identify a newborn baby after he was discovered by a Good Samaritan in a dresser drawer.

The Chicago Police Department said in a community alert on Tuesday that detectives were seeking to identify a male child found in the alley of the 2300 block of N. Oak Park Ave.

He is believed to be less than a week old, police said.

The infant was found around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday by a woman who stumbled upon the dresser and was interested in recycling part of it, NBC station WMAQ reported.

The child, who was wrapped in a rosary, had vomit in his mouth, and the woman who found him rendered first aid until first responders arrived, according to ABC station WLS.

"I put my finger on the little foot too, just to see he was moving," the woman, who did not want to be identified, told WMAQ. "I found him, that is the greatest thing."

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, and is listed in good condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune.

"It's a good thing somebody came by," said Langford. "It's hot out here, it could've ended differently. But it's all seemingly worked out."

The woman who found the baby told WMAQ that her miraculous discovery still makes her angry, though she's relieved the child is now safe.

"Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad," she said. "So I'm just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there, and that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking. I was shaking so bad."

Since 2001, Illinois has had in place the "Safe Haven" law, which allows parents to hand over a child under 30 days old to a hospital, police station, fire station, or emergency medical facility without facing legal repercussions, according to the Tribune.

"It's very heartbreaking to hear something like that. I don't get it," local resident Candy Pittner told WLS. "I really don't, because you have so many other places, you could have dropped it at a hospital… firehouse, church. You could have even rang my doorbell, I would have taken the baby and left. Anything but leaving it in that drawer."

The Tribune reported that detectives have launched an investigation, and it's possible that the person who left the baby could face arrest if authorities determine the child was endangered.