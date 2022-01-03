Newborn Baby Found Abandoned in Alaska with Note from Mother Asking to Find Him 'Loving Family'

abandoned baby

getty

A newborn baby was found abandoned in Fairbanks, Alaska, with a note from his mother, who asked for her son to find "a loving family" as she could not care for him herself.

On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report about the abandoned child, officials said in a statement.

Noting that the child "was alive and seemed to have been abandoned," authorities said that there was a note left with the baby "indicating the parent could not take care [of] it."

After being discovered, the infant was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in good health, officials said.

The abandoned baby was found by Alaska resident Roxy Lane, who posted a video on social media of the note and the child.

"Today I found an abondaned [sic] newborn in a cardboard [box] at the row of mailboxes by my house," she wrote in her post. "I've been processing my feelings all day and running through all the different scenarios and reasons, with my bf and family, as to why something like this could have happened."

Lane then suggested that the parents of the baby could have been unaware of Alaska's Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to safely give up their unwanted child at a local hospital or church, as well as a police or fire station.

As she pleaded for someone who may know the mother to reach out, Lane said she believed the woman may be in need of medical help or "might be in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned herself."

Lane added that she'd probably think about the baby "for the rest of my life."

In the note found with the infant, the mother wrote it from the standpoint of the baby. She began, writing, "Please help me!!!"

"I was born today on December 31, 2021 [at] 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature," the note continued. "My mom was 28 weeks when she had me."

Noting that his "parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise me," the note added, "They NEVER wanted to do this to me."

"My mom is so sad to do this," the note concluded. "Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me."