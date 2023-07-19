Newark Neighbours food drive Saturday to help fill empty shelves

Newark Neighbours is holding a community food drive this Saturday to help stock the empty shelves at its new, expanded location in Virgil.

The food bank has been open since July 5 and has been very busy, said Cindy Grant, the chair of Newark Neighbours.

“We knew we had some bare shelves before we moved, but now we’re in a new place with a whole lot more shelves,” she said.

“And, oh my gosh, we’re really bare,” she added.

The food bank is in need of non-perishable items like canned tomatoes, pasta sauce, canned soups and pastas, rice, peanut butter, ravioli and even toiletries.

“If it’s a non-perishable item that you see in the grocery store, we probably need it,” she said.

Since opening its doors in Virgil almost three weeks ago, Newark Neighbours has added several new clients.

She said it could be because of increased visibility or due to higher food costs.

“I think it’s a bit of both,” she said.

The thrift store will also be open on Saturday, so people dropping off non-perishable items can also pop in and shop.

“Come out, see our new location,” said Grant.

The food drive runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1534 Niagara Stone Rd.

More information can be found at www.newarkneighbours.ca/.

Somer Slobodian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report