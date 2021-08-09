NewAge Announces Record Second Quarter Results: Net Revenue Increases 98% to $124 Million

DENVER, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced record financial results for the second quarter of 2021 with a net revenue of $124 million, net income of $17.4 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.7 million, and basic earnings per share of $0.11.



For the three months ending June 30, 2021, net revenue was $124 million, an increase of $61 million or 98%. Gross profit for the quarter was $84 million, an increase of $46 million or 120%, resulting in a gross margin of 67.6%, compared to a 60.8% in the prior-year period, an increase of 6.8 percentage points. Net income was $17.4 million, an increase of $26.9 million compared ot a net loss of ($9.6) million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, an increase of $7.2 million compared to a loss of ($5.5) million in the prior-year period. Basic earnings per share was a positive $0.11, an increase of $0.21 compared to a loss of ($0.10) in the prior-year period.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “The second quarter saw accelerated top and bottom-line results and continued income statement improvement. In the quarter, we completed the Aliven acquisition, had a very successful annual meeting, further integrated ARIIX capturing additional cost and revenue synergies, and continued expansion of our social selling initiatives worldwide. We strengthened our team and positioned NewAge for even further transformative performance as our strategy unfolds.”

“This is our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA,” commented Kevin Manion, NewAge’s new Chief Financial Officer. “Financially, our focus is on developing, utilizing and driving consistent company-wide metrics to improve EBITDA margins through operational improvements and reducing SG&A costs, specifically from consolidating the recent acquisitions. With these activities, we are confident in continued growth throughout 2021 and thereafter. I see NewAge as extremely well positioned to deliver superior organic growth and transformative, accretive external growth. I have spent most of my career in the consumer goods industry and see the NewAge Social Selling Network and our D2C route-to-market as the new winning industry model that will deliver outsized returns for shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue was $124 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021, versus $63 million for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of 98%. The growth in net revenue was driven by the acquisitions of ARIIX and Aliven. Leading the growth on a proforma basis was the combined European business that increased 24% and the United States business that increased 15%. These were offset by China, Japan and the impact of COVID-19 in a number of markets around the world.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was $84 million or 67.6% of net revenue compared with $38 million or 60.8% of net revenue for the prior-year period, a 120% increase of $46 million and an increase of 6.8 gross margin percentage points. The gross margin percentage increase was driven by higher net revenue from the Direct/Social Selling Division and the disposition of the retail brands’ business completed in September 2020.

Net operating loss was ($9.6) million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of ($8.8) million for the prior-year period. Net income was $17.4 million, correlating to a positive basic EPS of $0.11 per share, an increase of 21 cents from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, compared with ($5.5) million for the prior-year period, an improvement of $7.2 million.

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $92 million and debt of $31.5 million, exclusive of operating lease liabilities. Subsequent to the quarter-end, $9.7 million of debt was forgiven.

“Our second-quarter results demonstrated commendable progress converging our companies and capturing both revenue and cost synergies. Carrying this momentum forward, we expect continued strong results from operations throughout the year as we build out additional platforms and programs for our global sales force. We believe we are stronger and better positioned than we have ever been, with differentiated health and wellness brands and an on-trend D2C business system, with an expanding e-commerce Subscriber base and an increasing and strengthening team of exclusive Brand Partner influencers,” concluded Mr. Willis.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms: Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology around the world.

The company operates the websites NewAge.com , MaVie.com and Zennoa.com .

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including statements related to operating margins, the acquisitions and integrations of ARIIX and Aliven and cost synergies and operational efficiencies related thereto, the acquisition of additional businesses, the impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, and plans for company growth. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

-

NewAge, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,922 $ 43,711 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $590 and $582, respectively 10,470 12,341 Inventories 44,219 48,051 Assets held for sale 7,088 - Current portion of restricted cash 5,568 10,000 Prepaid expenses and other 13,086 13,032 Total current assets 161,353 127,135 Long-term assets: Identifiable intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 164,093 169,611 Goodwill 55,281 54,993 Right-of-use lease assets 29,741 38,764 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 23,771 28,076 Restricted cash, net of current portion 5,969 11,524 Deferred income taxes 7,476 7,782 Deposits and other 4,771 5,297 Total assets $ 452,455 $ 443,182 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,111 $ 22,774 Accrued liabilities 65,009 70,007 Operating lease liability related to right-of-use assets held for sale 4,707 - Current portion of business combination liabilities 1,140 11,750 Current maturities of long-term debt 19,440 18,016 Total current liabilities 107,407 122,547 Long-term liabilities: Business combination liabilities, net of current portion 49,013 95,826 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 12,063 16,181 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion: Lease liability 26,745 34,788 Deferred lease financing obligation 15,543 15,882 Warrant derivative liability 5,695 - Deferred income taxes 5,091 5,391 Other 8,295 8,313 Total liabilities 229,852 298,928 Redeemable Common Stock, 800 shares as of December 31, 2020 - 2,101 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share. Authorized 1,000 shares; no shares issued - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share. Authorized 400,000 and 200,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding 136,606 and 99,146 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 137 99 Additional paid-in capital 340,937 236,732 Obligation to issue 14,551 and 19,704 shares of Common Stock as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 30,263 54,186 Note receivable for stock subscription - (1,250 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,478 4,201 Accumulated deficit (152,212 ) (151,815 ) Total stockholders' equity 222,603 142,153 Total liabilities, redeemable Common Stock, and stockholders' equity $ 452,455 $ 443,182





NewAge, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 124,040 $ 62,637 $ 249,558 $ 126,330 Cost of goods sold 40,241 24,559 78,358 46,728 Gross profit 83,799 38,078 171,200 79,602 Operating expenses: Commissions 43,320 18,405 90,717 37,920 Selling, general and administrative 41,042 26,277 79,901 56,885 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,723 1,761 9,398 3,542 Loss on disposal of Divested Business 4,339 - 4,339 - Impairment of right-of-use assets - 400 - 400 Total operating expenses 93,424 46,843 184,355 98,747 Operating loss (9,625 ) (8,765 ) (13,155 ) (19,145 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (3,040 ) (600 ) (6,163 ) (1,172 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives 30,829 20 21,216 (306 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (53 ) 342 (405 ) 725 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,111 (9,003 ) 1,493 (19,898 ) Income tax expense (740 ) (551 ) (1,890 ) (1,274 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,371 $ (9,554 ) $ (397 ) $ (21,172 ) Net income (loss) per share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding: Basic 143,636 93,003 135,534 89,187 Diluted 170,609 93,003 166,323 89,187





NewAge, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands) 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (397 ) $ (21,172 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives, net (21,216 ) 306 Depreciation and amortization 9,596 3,752 Non-cash lease expense 6,244 2,792 Loss on disposal of Divested Business - - Accretion of debt discount 4,372 302 Stock-based compensation expense 4,149 2,449 Allowance for uncollectible note receivable from Divested Business 2,701 - Impairment of right-of-use assets - 400 Expense for make-whole premium and other - - Deferred income tax benefit (149 ) (173 ) Loss from sale of property and equipment 60 66 Other 118 73 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combination: Accounts receivable (37 ) (2,276 ) Inventories 4,681 2,819 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 1,640 517 Accounts payable (5,840 ) (551 ) Other accrued liabilities (11,482 ) (12,900 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,560 ) (23,596 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash payments for Ariix business combination (10,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of equipment - 159 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (765 ) (1,980 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,765 ) (1,821 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from private placement of Units, net of placement fee: Fair value of warrants to purchase 7,318 shares of Common Stock 14,128 - Residual fair value of 14,636 shares of Common Stock 39,673 - Proceeds from borrowings - 6,868 Principal payments on borrowings (6,000 ) (10,450 ) Debt issuance costs paid (21 ) (85 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 25,122 Payments for deferred offering costs (24 ) (94 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 528 4 Principal payments on business combination obligations (4,496 ) (298 ) Payments under deferred lease financing obligation (329 ) (319 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 43,459 20,748 Effect of foreign currency translation changes 90 (857 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,224 (5,526 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65,235 64,571 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 92,459 $ 59,045





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 17,371 $ (9,554 ) $ (397 ) $ (21,172 ) EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 3,040 600 6,163 1,172 Income tax expense 740 551 1,890 1,274 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,822 1,873 9,596 3,752 EBITDA 25,973 (6,530 ) 17,252 (14,974 ) Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 2,187 1,092 4,149 2,449 Loss on disposal of Divested Business 4,339 - 4,339 - Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives (30,829 ) (20 ) (21,216 ) 306 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,670 $ (5,458 ) $ 4,524 $ (12,219 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

_________________________________

1EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures with reconciliations provided in the table below.



