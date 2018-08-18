New Zealand turn on the style to dismantle Australia

Jack Goodhue celebrates with Anton Lienert-Brown after scoring his try in Sydney

New Zealand showed all their brilliance once again as they came from behind to thump old rivals Australia 38-13 in the opening game of the Rugby Championship in Sydney.

Penalties from Reece Hodge and Bernard Foley gave the hosts a 6-0 lead, but Aaron Smith’s try on the stroke of half-time reduced the deficit to just a point in Sydney.

The defending champions then turned on the style in the second half, with an ominous display of fast, attacking rugby.

Jack Goodhue scored a brilliant debut try, while Beauden Barrett’s effort was also superb. Waisake Naholo claimed a late double as Steve Hansen’s men ran away with it.

New Zealand captain Kieran Read said: “It came down to a few moments, and we got the ascendancy in that second half. It was a bloody good Test match. We knew the Aussies had a pretty good series against Ireland up front, so we wanted to put a line in the sand there.

“They had probably dominated the first half so to get that score [just before half-time] was crucial. The resilience of the boys was awesome.”



