Report: Rangers appear ready to move goaltender Georgiev

The New York Rangers are in an abnormal position — they have three capable goaltenders on the 23-man roster.

While most teams, obviously, normally carry just a starter and their backup, the Rangers have franchise legend Henrik Lundqvist, young backup Alexandar Georgiev, and promising prospect Igor Shesterkin up with the team.

With that kind of surplus, one has to go and it was reported by Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Night In Canada’s Saturday Headlines that the odd man out will likely be Georgiev.

Rangers are listening, but they won't be giving him away. Looking for a young forward/forward prospect pic.twitter.com/AvhjI9RHcL — Tom Urtz Jr. (@TomUrtzJr) January 12, 2020

According to Friedman, the team will most likely want an NHL-ready forward prospect or a forward that is a similar age to the 23-year-old netminder.

Potential suitors that make the most sense and are severely lacking any goaltending depth are the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and — if Antti Raanta’s injury is serious — the Arizona Coyotes.

For the Maple Leafs and Coyotes, the move would provide some security in a significant position. Goaltender Frederik Andersen is on pace to finish among the top in terms of games started by a goaltender, and the Coyotes just can’t seem to keep their tandem healthy.

When it comes to the struggling Sharks and horrendous Red Wings, acquiring Georgiev would be a long-term solution — if he can sustain his performance — between the pipes and provide some hope in a position where they are both dire.

Through 63 career games with the Rangers, Georgiev has a .913 save percentage in all situations.

