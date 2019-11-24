Rangers coach Quinn blames Buchnevich for penalty, ugly loss vs. Senators

Rangers head coach David Quinn laid the blame on Pavel Buchnevich for the too many men penalty that he believes cost his team the game on Friday. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Rangers suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators and Rangers head coach David Quinn did not show any restraint when laying blame for the loss.

Times are tough for the Rangers who hold a 9-9-2 record this season and the man behind the bench blatantly directed the disappointment of another loss at young forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Quinn names Buchnevich as the culprit on the too-many-men last night, exemplifying their lack of focus: "Pavel Buchnevich was apparently not paying attention to what was going on on the ice and jumped on the ice....That play symbolizes why we had our asses handed to us.” #NYR — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) November 23, 2019

With the Senators holding a 3-1 lead and on the power play, Buchnevich hopped off the bench to take an atypical shift on the penalty kill.

The move resulted in a most obvious too many men call for the officials.

In a moment of confusion, — or simply not paying attention in the eyes of Quinn — the 24-year-old winger jumped onto the ice with vigor.

The only problem was that the Rangers already had four skaters on the ice — and Buchnevich wasn’t on any of their shorthanded units. The forward has played just under two minutes total on the penalty kill this season, so it’s not like he’s usually involved in such situations.

The resulting 5-on-3 power play for the Senators lead to the team’s fourth goal and that was all the Sens needed for the rest of the match.

Buchnevich has already been the victim of healthy scratches throughout his young career and his miscue Friday night certainly didn’t help his cause.

Nonetheless, Buchnevich clearly has the offensive potential to make a difference. Through 20 games this season, he has three goals and 17 points.

