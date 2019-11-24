Rangers complete mind-blowing comeback vs. Canadiens

Down 4-0 in the second, the New York Rangers completed the comeback to win in regulation. (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

They say that a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous in hockey, but maybe for the Montreal Canadiens, they should change that to 4-0.

In Saturday’s game between the Canadiens and the New York Rangers, the first 40 minutes were completely one-sided. A 3-0 lead for Montreal after the first period and 4-0 after the second, it seemed that the Blueshirts would suffer their 10th loss of the season.

But three goals in under four minutes in the second frame — to answer to Shea Weber giving Montreal the four-goal lead — propelled the Rangers to their eventual victory.

Even with Habs forward Artturi Lehkonen scoring at the beginning of the third period to give his team a 5-3 lead, the Rangers offence just couldn’t be stopped.

After Artemi Panarin scored his 12th of the season to cut the lead to one, Brendan Lemieux was able to score the game-tying goal with plenty of time left in the third period.

The shorthanded tally wasn’t the end for the visiting team though, as defenceman Jacob Trouba was able to give his team the lead for the first time in the contest.

That was six goals in exactly 26 minutes of action — from Filip Chytil’s opening goal in the second period, to Trouba blasting the puck behind Carey Price to complete the comeback.

Now 10-9-2 on the season, the Rangers move up to sixth in the Metropolitan division.

