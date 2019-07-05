Mets minor league team's fireworks show starts another fire outside Florida stadium

The St. Lucie Mets started a massive fire outside their stadium during a Fourth of July fireworks show on Thursday night, their second fire on the holiday in three years. (AP/Kathy Kmonicek)

Fireworks cap off nearly every Fourth of July celebration across the country each year.

The St. Lucie Mets’ fireworks display, however, didn’t go as planned.

The Mets — the New York Mets’ Class A affiliate based out of Port St. Lucie, Florida, — attempted to put on a fireworks show after their 4-1 win against Daytona on Thursday night, a nice gesture for fans who chose to spend their Independence Day at First Data Field.

Yet the fireworks show went south fast, and started a massive fire just outside of the stadium.

3-4 acre brush fire broke out last night after fireworks display at stadium in Port St. Lucie, FL; authorities say fire was under control. pic.twitter.com/yFYuc2C5g5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2017

The fireworks for the St. Lucie Mets did not go well tonight at First Data Field. They set a fire outside the stadium.



Photos from Shannon Cullen pic.twitter.com/KaALifPeki — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) July 5, 2019

Thankfully, it appears as if the photos and video taken from the blaze look much worse than it actually is. The fire is reportedly under control, and according to Michael Mayer of MetsMerizedOnline, nobody was injured.

The issue, however, is apparently nothing new. The fire marks the second such blaze that the Mets have set off on Independence Day in the past three years. The fireworks show after their Fourth of July game in 2017 sparked a similar blaze that spanned about five-acres, according to TCPalm.

Perhaps next year, after the second fire in just three years, Mets officials should move the fireworks show to a safer location.

