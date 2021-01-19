Report: Mets GM Jared Porter repeatedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos when with Cubs
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter allegedly sent harassing, explicit texts — including a photo of an erect penis — to a female reporter in 2016 while he was the Chicago Cubs’ director of professional scouting, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes.
Porter, per the report, sent the woman more than 60 messages without a response at one point before he sent the lewd photo of a penis.
Porter admitted to ESPN on Monday night that he did text the woman, who is a foreign correspondent who came to the country to cover Major League Baseball, but at first denied sending any photos.
When he was made aware that ESPN had screenshots of the texts and photos, Porter told them that “the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.”
Porter and the woman reportedly met in an elevator at Yankee Stadium in 2016, where they talked briefly before exchanging contact information and parting ways. He then started texting her later that day, and asked her to get a drink with him three times.
The woman agreed, per ESPN, because she thought Porter was “volunteering himself as a source” and though that they would be talking baseball.
Before they could meet, though, Porter asked if she had a boyfriend. The woman eventually postponed their meeting, instead offering to meet the next day, but then Porter sent an unsolicited selfie.
“Like?” he wrote with the photo.
The woman didn’t respond.
"If I had a better understanding - not just of the language, but the culture - I definitely would've realized sooner what was going on," she told ESPN.
Porter texted her again the next day, but they never set up a meeting. He texted her again a few weeks later, and he started sending selfies again. Porter allegedly asked her for a selfie, which she sent — something she said was common in her home country. But then Porter asked if she wanted more photos of him — she said she “thought it would be awkward to say no” — and Porter sent three photos, one of which included the legs of a man with a very clear bulge in his pants.
It took the woman a minute to realize how sexual the texts had gotten, but once she did she cut off communications with Porter.
Porter then reportedly sent her 62 unanswered texts, including multiple photos and one of an erect penis, over the next three weeks. Once during that span when they were both at Wrigley Field, Porter allegedly texted her saying that he saw her at the stadium and that she was “so beautiful,” — which made her feel “panicky” and hide.
Reporter asks Porter to stop after seeking help
The woman, per ESPN, eventually showed some of the lewd photos and messages to a player from her home country and an interpreter. They urged her to tell him to stop, and helped write a response to him.
"This is extremely inappropriate, very offensive, and getting out of line. Could you please stop sending offensive photos or msg."
Porter responded in a series of messages: "Oh I'm sorry."
"I will stop."
"I really apologize." "Please let me know if you ever need anything work wise."
The next day, he texted again: "I'm sorry." A day later, he shared a photo from Dodger Stadium. It was the last message, the woman said, that Porter sent.
The reporter agreed to speak out this week on the condition of anonymity. She has since left journalism and returned to her home country.
"My number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else," she said through an interpreter, via ESPN. "Obviously he's in a much greater position of power. I want to prevent that from happening again. The other thing is I never really got the notion that he was truly sorry.
"I know in the U.S. there is a women's empowerment movement. But in [my home country], it's still far behind. Women get dragged through the mud if your name is associated with any type of sexual scandal. Women are the ones who get fingers pointed at them. I don't want to go through the victimization process again. I don't want other people to blame me."
Mets, Cubs respond after allegations against Porter
Mets president Sandy Alderson said the team was unaware of Porter's texts with the reporter until Monday night. The team hired Porter on Dec. 13 shortly after Steve Cohen purchased the team.
"I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time,” Alderson said in a statement to ESPN. “Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions. The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue."
The Cubs issued a similar statement.
"This story came to our attention tonight and we are not aware of this incident ever being reported to the organization."
"Had we been notified, we would have taken swift action as the alleged behavior is in violation of our code of conduct," the team said, via ESPN. "While these two individuals are no longer with the organization, we take issues of sexual harassment seriously and plan to investigate the matter."
This post will be updated with more information shortly.
