Georgetown coach, former Knicks star Patrick Ewing reveals coronavirus diagnosis

Georgetown coach and former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Georgetown head coach and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

The 57-year-old is currently “under care and isolated at a local hospital.”

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

There were more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and nearly 96,000 deaths attributed to it.

