New York Giants' Eli Manning not 'rushing into retirement' as he enters 16th season

As Eli Manning enters his 16th NFL season, the writing is on the wall for him to retire or at least not be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback.

The team used its No. 6 overall draft pick to select Daniel Jones and head coach Pat Shurmur left the door open for a quarterback competition.

Yet despite all of these factors, Manning isn’t ready to hang up the boots. Not until he feels like he can no longer hang.

‘You never know when it’s going to be your last year’

When Manning opens the 2019 season, he’ll be 38-years-old and when January 2020 comes around, he’ll turn 39. His age makes him the third-oldest quarterback behind Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Manning’s teammates are considerably younger than he is. Running back Saquon Barkley is 22-years-old, fellow quarterback Jones is also 22 and receiver Sterling Shepard is 25-years-old.

Even with the decade-plus differences, Manning says he can relate to them in all aspects except off the field.

"In the locker room, I feel their age," Manning told NOLA.com. "At 8 o'clock at night, I don't feel their age. I'm ready to go to bed and they are just getting started rocking and rolling. I can't hang and do everything they can do off the field. But on the field, I still feel like I can still run with them and they keep me young."

Manning recognizes his age and limited time left in the league and isn’t taking things for granted.

"You take it year by year," Manning said. "I've been blessed going into my 16th year. That's been a blessing in itself. I love what I'm doing. I love the work that goes into it. You never know when it's going to be your last year or when it's going to be the end for you, so you try to take advantage of the years you're here and enjoy every moment."

Last season, Manning threw for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He believes that a second year under Mike Shula’s offense coupled with the team’s offseason additions will help make a difference for the 5-11 Giants.

“We've been aggressive in the offseason and made some change," he said. "We brought in some new linemen, brought in Golden Tate and also made some defensive moves as well. I'm excited about the way the spring worked and having guys to fit the offense and fit this style. It's going to be fun."

At some point the time will come when Eli will have to join his brother Peyton in retirement, but much like his older brother, Eli will go out on his own terms.

"I'm not rushing into retirement, and Peyton's not telling me to rush into it," Manning said. "I still love being around the guys and the teammates and playing this game. I'm going to play it for as long as I think I can hang with these guys."

