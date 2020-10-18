C.J. Board news ‘pretty positive’ after scary hit, head injury

New York Giants coach Joe Judge said the news about wide receiver C.J. Board was “pretty positive” on Sunday afternoon, a positive sign after he suffered a brutal, scary hit in their 20-19 win against the Washington Football Team.

Board was immobilized and carted off the field at MetLife Stadium, and later diagnosed with a concussion and a sprained neck after being taken to a local hospital.

"The one thing I can say, good-news-wise, is that even on the field, he was moving, he was conscious, he was responding," Judge said, via ESPN. "He had movement in all his extremities. They obviously had to have some precautions with what they were doing."

C.J. Board’s scary hit

Early in the third quarter, Board tried to bring down a pass in the middle of the field but was hit instantly in his neck and shoulder by Washington’s Deshazor Everett. Board crumbled to the ground as he was hit and lost control of the ball before remaining there motionless for several minutes.

Medical staff eventually cut off his face mask and stabilized his back before carting him off the field.

"I heard the collision. I knew it was a good hit. I looked over there and saw him," Giants receiver Darius Slayton said, via ESPN. "Obviously, first thing I did was I prayed for him. I will continue to pray for him. They said nothing was wrong with his neck. Nothing wrong with his spine. Just concussed. Obviously, I wouldn't even want that to be wrong with him, but I'm fortunate that he's alert, he's OK."

Board has six receptions for 58 yards so far this season, his first with the Giants and second active season in the league. The 26-year-old had one catch for eight yards on Sunday.

Giants receiver C.J. Board was immobilized and carted off the field on Sunday after taking a scary hit to the head. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: