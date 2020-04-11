NYC Mayor Says City Schools Will Stay Closed For Rest Of Academic Year

New York City public schools, the largest school system in the United States, will remain closed through the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

“It’s not an easy decision but it’s the right decision,” de Blasio said, according to NBC News. “It clearly will help us save lives.”

However, in a press conference later on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) contradicted de Blasio, maintaining that it was not within the mayor’s authority to decide whether the city’s schools remain closed.

“I understand the mayor’s position, which is he thinks schools should be canceled for the rest of the year,” said Cuomo. But the governor added that “you can’t make a decision just within New York City without coordinating” with “the whole metropolitan region.”

Cuomo called de Blasio’s announcements on the schools remaining closed an “opinion.”

JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says "there has been no decision" made on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement to keep public schools closed for rest of the year.



"That's his opinion, but he didn't close them and he can't open them." https://t.co/jqhCKX3aLV pic.twitter.com/gx3UKYfeII — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2020

The New York Times notes that New York City does have the power to close its own schools.

But the contradiction left many New Yorkers confused about who had authority and puzzled as to why there seemed to be little coordination about messaging on such an important issue.

De Blasio and Cuomo have been publicly feuding for years, knocking heads over issues ranging from the city’s subway system to public housing to the fate of a white-tailed deer in a city park.

Contradictory messages from the two political figures led to widespread confusion in mid-March after de Blasio told New Yorkers to be prepared for a “shelter-in-place” order, only for Cuomo to announce that no such citywide order was happening. Just days later, Cuomo announced a statewide “pause” order similar to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders enacted by other states.

The city’s schools, which serve more than 1.1 million students, were first shuttered on March 16, after escalating calls from the district’s teachers union and the general public to close them to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Since then, parents, students and educators have begun adjusting to remote online learning systems ― a particular challenge in a city where an estimated 300,000 students don’t have access to a computer or the internet at home, and many students are homeless.

The mayor said Saturday that “distance learning is working more and more every day” and that the city had already loaned out out tens of thousands of tablets and laptops to students who didn’t have them, the Associated Press reported. He added that other students who still need them will get them by the end of April.

Additionally, about 75% of the city’s public school students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, according to The New York Times. Because of this, some school buildings have remained open to allow families to pick up free meals.

De Blasio has faced criticism over the initial delay in closing the schools as coronavirus cases climbed in the city. The teacher’s union, the United Federation of Teachers, said Friday that more than 40 of its members are believed to have died as a result of the pandemic. Union reps have demanded that the city track COVID-19 deaths among Department of Education employees.

