New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers for the New York City Marathon announced on Wednesday that the event, originally scheduled for November 1, has been canceled due to concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus.

"New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the organizers said in a statement.

The NYC Marathon is the largest in the world, having set several world records for the number of finishers in a marathon. The last record it set was in 2019 when 53,627 runners crossed the finish line.

The NYC Marathon began in 1970 and has been canceled just one other time, in 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy. The 2020 race was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the marathon, which will now be celebrated in 2021.

The Boston Marathon, which was scheduled to take place in April, was first rescheduled for Sept. 14 before also being canceled entirely.

