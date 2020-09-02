New Yahoo News-YouGov poll: Will Kenosha backlash swing suburbanites to Trump? What the data says (so far)

In the wake of last week’s violence in Portland, Ore. and Kenosha, Wisc. — and a Republican National Convention focused heavily on “law and order” — pundits have spent a lot of time pontificating about whether backlash to scenes of unrest in American cities will boost President Trump’s reelection bid.

Most of this chatter has been little more than speculation: hot takes with no basis in data. But a deeper look at the new Yahoo News-YouGov poll suggests that over the last month — a period that encompassed both parties’ conventions, the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, the killing of two Kenosha protesters by an armed Trump supporter and the killing of a right-wing counter-protester in Portland this weekend — concern about crime has climbed and patience with protesters has waned among the key bloc of swing voters Trump has been trying to target with talk of “agitators” and “anarchists”: suburban Americans.

At the same time, Trump’s numbers have improved in the suburbs — and Joe Biden’s have slipped.

Supporters demonstrate in front of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, Courthouse on September 01, 2020, during the visit of US President Donald Trump. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images) More

For its latest Yahoo News survey, which was conducted from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, YouGov recontacted respondents who participated in the Yahoo News-YouGov poll one month earlier to gauge how the RNC and other events affected their views.

As previously reported, the poll taken at the end of July showed Biden with a lead of a little less than 9 percentage points. In the new survey, those same registered voters gave Biden an edge of just over 6 points (47 percent to 41 percent) — his smallest margin in nearly two months.

Nationwide, Trump’s gains were modest: roughly one percent of registered voters switched from Biden to Trump while a smaller number who previously said they would not vote changed their mind and said they would vote for the president.

This shift may represent a post-convention blip — the temporary product of four nights’ of flattering, pro-Trump spectacle. It may dissipate when the news cycle moves on. The Yahoo News-YouGov survey is just one poll. Its margin of error is about 4 percent.

Still, the trend lines among suburban Americans from late July to late August tell a fairly consistent story — and suggest at least some risk for Biden in the parts of the country poised to swing the 2020 election one way or the other.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 on August 31, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

For instance, between July and August, the same suburban Americans interviewed twice by Yahoo News and YouGov came to see Biden in a less favorable light. In the earlier poll, 46 percent of them said they had a favorable opinion of the former vice president; 49 percent said their opinion was unfavorable. One month later, Biden’s favorability among the same suburban Americans had fallen to 42 percent. His unfavorability had risen to 53 percent.

In other words, Biden’s suburban numbers are now nearly as bad as Trump’s, which did not change between July and August (42 percent favorable to 55 percent favorable).

What did change, however, were the head-to-head numbers between the two candidates. In late July, Biden led Trump by a decent margin in the suburbs: 48 percent to 41 percent. In late August, the same suburban Americans told Yahoo News and YouGov they preferred Trump over Biden, 45 percent to 43 percent. That’s a nine-point swing.