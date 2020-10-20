New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Half of Trump supporters believe QAnon’s imaginary claims

A full 50 percent of President Trump’s supporters now believe the bizarre, false claims about an international ring of child sex traffickers at the core of the extremist conspiracy theory known as QAnon, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — a disturbing sign of how susceptible partisans have become to bogus stories in an age of rampant polarization and unbridled social media.

The survey, which was conducted from Oct. 16 to 18, shows that most registered voters (55 percent) say they’ve never heard of QAnon, including 44 percent of Trump supporters. And 59 percent of voters who have heard of QAnon describe it as “an extremist conspiracy theory with no basis in fact.”

Yet these numbers understate the degree to which awareness and even acceptance of QAnon’s underlying falsehoods have permeated the right, regardless of how many unwitting adherents explicitly realize such fictions originate with QAnon itself.

Trump himself demonstrated this dynamic during his NBC town hall event last Thursday when he refused to disavow the conspiracy theory even after moderator Savannah Guthrie told him that it involves baseless lies about “Satanic” Democratic pedophile rings.

“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump insisted — except that “they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that.”

For the most part, Trump’s supporters respond the same way. Even when asked for their “opinion of QAnon,” very few of them — just 16 percent of those who say they’ve heard of the movement — are willing to call it an extremist conspiracy theory with no basis in fact. Larger numbers, meanwhile, say “it goes too far but I believe some of what I’ve heard” (22 percent) or that they’re “not sure” what to believe (47 percent). A striking 15 percent openly say “I think it’s true.”

In fact, many registered voters, including those who don’t support Trump, are unsure about QAnon or even accepting to some degree, with 7 percent of those who’ve heard of it saying it's true; 11 percent saying “it goes too far but I believe some of what I’ve heard"; and 23 percent saying they aren’t sure.

Yet when you remove “QAnon” from the question and ask solely about the conspiracy theory’s underlying myth — that President Trump is secretly fighting elite child sex-trafficking rings run by leading Democratic politicians — far more people say they buy into it.

Here, a staggering 50 percent of Trump supporters say they believe top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings. Roughly the same number (52 percent) say they believe Trump is working to dismantle such rings. Another third of Trump supporters (33 percent) say they’re not sure whether these rings exist — which means that just 17 percent of Trump supporters reject the imaginary claims.

Among all registered voters, a quarter (25 percent) believe top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings; another quarter (24 percent) aren’t sure. The vast majority of Joe Biden’s supporters — 82 percent — correctly identify the notion as preposterous.

A man wearing a QAnon vest attends a "No Mandatory Flu Shot Massachusetts" demonstration against Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's order for mandatory influenza vaccinations for all students under the age of 30, an effort to lower the burden on the health care system during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, outside the State House in Boston, Massachusetts on August 30, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters) More

Nina Janckowicz, who studies the intersection of democracy and technology as a disinformation fellow at the non-partisan Wilson Center, said it’s “really crazy”that “such a high number” of Trump supporters believe QAnon’s core conspiracy theory.