New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Biden expands lead to 8 points as voters blame Trump for COVID-19 carelessness and chaotic debate

According to a pair of new Yahoo News/YouGov polls conducted immediately before and after President Trump disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis, Joe Biden expanded his lead in the 2020 election by winning last Tuesday’s debate — then maintained that same lead as a spate of new coronavirus cases started to surface in and around the White House, further undermining voters’ confidence in the president’s handling of the pandemic.

The first survey, conducted from Oct. 1 to 2, found Biden ahead by 8 points (48 percent to 40 percent) after leading Trump by 5 points (45 percent to 40 percent) in the previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The debate, held Sept. 29 in Cleveland, may have made the difference.

Joe Biden speaks about the economy and his economic plan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020.

Among registered voters who watched the raucous clash, 46 percent said Biden won; only 28 percent said the same of Trump. The president’s hectoring performance — a clear majority of debate watchers (59 percent) rated it as “poor,” compared to only 32 percent for Biden — was followed by a collapse in his support among likely independent voters. Before the debate, these independents narrowly preferred Trump (44 percent) over Biden (43 percent). After the debate, they preferred Biden (44 percent) over Trump (29 percent) — meaning the president effectively lost 15 points among independents overnight.

The second Yahoo News/YouGov survey, conducted from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, found little change in Biden’s lead over the president (48 percent to 40 percent) as the cluster of COVID-19 cases among top Republicans started to expand. Nor did it find an outpouring of sympathy for the stricken president or his party.

In fact, a majority of registered voters blame Trump’s infection on his own actions and attitude. A full 59 percent say the president has “underestimated the risks of COVID-19”; just 21 percent say he has “behaved appropriately.” By a 59 to 20 percent margin, registered voters say he has not been wearing a mask and social distancing appropriately. By a 61 to 23 percent margin, they say Trump’s level of mask-wearing and social distancing has been “too little” as opposed to “about right.” And by a 64 to 15 percent margin, they don’t think the president should have attended a New Jersey fundraiser and mingled with top GOP donors Thursday after learning that a top aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Likewise, just 15 percent of registered voters say it was appropriate for the Trump family to refuse "to wear masks for the entirety of [last week’s debate], in violation of rules at the venue"; 67 percent say it was inappropriate. And a mere 19 percent say it was appropriate for White House staffers to go maskless "around President Trump"; 69 percent say that behavior was inappropriate. According to a recent New York Times report, Trump at times told staffers who wore masks in meetings to “get that thing off,” and “everyone” at the White House knew he “viewed masks as a sign of weakness.”

