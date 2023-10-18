Is the 'Suits' Netflix renaissance leading to a new show from Aaron Korsh? (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Toronto-filmed show Suits, created by Aaron Korsh, starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle, has been soaring in popularity on Netflix in the U.S.

For 12 weeks, the legal drama was the top show being streamed in America, according to Nielsen, but has now dropped to second place for the week of Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, after Netflix original hit Virgin River, filmed in B.C.

I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits.



It’s good to be the King.



Suits’ Breaks Nielsen’s All-Time Overall Streaming Record – Deadline https://t.co/uwlg977Wuq — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) October 6, 2023

Korsh has been sharing his excitement about this renewed popularity for Suits on social media, but we've also gotten a few clues about a possible comeback for the franchise.

Are we getting a new 'Suits' show?

According to Deadline, Korsh is developing a "Suits offshoot" for NBCUniversal.

Will the new show be a reboot of the original 'Suits' series?

The information reported by Deadline states that this new show will not be a reboot and it won't be a spinoff series either.

It's expected to be a new show with a new location, "in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises." Deadline reported that Los Angeles is being considered as the setting for this series.

Who is starring in the new 'Suits' show?

Casting for this expected new Suits show hasn't been revealed, but according to Deadline, the series will have all new characters.

What is 'Suits' about?

The premise of Suits is that Mike Ross (Adams) has a perfect photographic memory, which impresses big shot, arrogant lawyer Harvey Specter (Macht) and leads to Mike getting a job at his firm, even though he never actually went to law school. Of course, both Mike and Harvey could face massive problems if this secret gets out.

It's at the firm that Mike meets paralegal Rachel Zane (Markle), who desperately wants to be a lawyer and ends up sparking a romantic relationship with Mike.

Part of the appeal of Suits has always been that the plot is a little bit bizarre, not particularly believable, but the series always really leaned into that sillier space, while also brining the drama.

While the show is meant to be set in New York, the vast majority of the series was filmed in Toronto. When the show originally aired in Canada, many fans were also quite quick to point out moments (maybe even mistakes) when you can clearly see Toronto-specific thing in the background, from car license plates to the CN Tower.

Suits premiered in 2011 and concluded in 2019 after nine seasons.

There was also a short-lived Suits spin-off show, political drama Pearson, where Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson decides to leaves New York for Chicago, where she works as a fixer in the office of a corrupt mayor. That show was cancelled after just one season.

Where to watch 'Suits'

All nine seasons of Suits are available to stream on Netflix, both in Canada and the U.S.