New starting QB rankings, Gesicki trade rumors & 49ers preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Marcus MariotaAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deshaun WatsonAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo fantasy expert (and noted 49ers fan) Dalton Del Don to rank all 9 of the new starting QBs around the NFL this season and discuss their impact on the playmakers around them. The two of them also discuss the Mike Gesicki trade rumors (and some potential destinations) and provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers.
01:10 Mike Gesicki trade rumors
07:45 Mike Davis as BAL’s #1 RB?
08:10 NYG activate WR Sterling Shepard from IR/PUP
08:30 KC placed RB Derrick Gore on IR
10:30 New starting QBs power rankings
11:25 Russell Wilson
21:05 Matt Ryan
23:55 Baker Mayfield
27:30 Carson Wentz
30:50 Kenny Pickett / Mitch Trubisky
34:50 Marcus Mariota
39:20 Geno Smith / Drew Lock
41:50 Jacoby Brissett / Deshaun Watson
43:30 Mark Andrews over Travis Kelce?
44:00 49ERS TEAM PREVIEW
44:05 Trey Lance
51:15 Elijah Mitchell
55:00 Brandon Aiyuk / Deebo Samuel
59:20 George Kittle
61:50 Danny Gray
62:25 49ers defense
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts