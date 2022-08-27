  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New season, same Nebraska: Huskers blow lead, lose 31-28 to Northwestern

Sam Cooper
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Casey Thompson
    American football running back

New season, same Nebraska.

Nebraska’s miserable 3-9 record in 2021 included an impressively bad 0-8 mark in one-score games. To start off the 2022 campaign, the Huskers added another one-score loss to Scott Frost’s resume.

In a brutal 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday in Ireland, Nebraska blew two double-digit leads. The Huskers jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half and then again went ahead by 11 in the third quarter.

But Frost’s team never scored again as Northwestern stormed back for a big upset victory.

The turning point was an inexplicably-called onside kick by Nebraska.

On the heels of a Northwestern fumble, Nebraska went up 28-17 at the 9:09 mark of the third quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, the Huskers curiously tried to surprise the Wildcats with an onside kick. It didn’t work, giving Northwestern the ball inside Nebraska territory.

Just five plays later, Northwestern was in the end zone and within four points, 28-24, with 7:53 left in the third. The Wildcats, led by a dominant run game and an opportunistic defense, controlled things from then on out.

Though the offense had a missed opportunity in the red zone on their next drive, the Northwestern defense intercepted Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson early in the fourth quarter to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

That score came via a four-yard run from Evan Hull, who was part of a dynamic pairing with Cam Porter in the Northwestern backfield. Hull and Porter combined for 213 yards on 41 carries, helping the Northwestern offense pile up 527 yards of offense.

The Nebraska offense, meanwhile, came to a sputtering halt. The Huskers, with Thompson looking sharp, came out firing in the first half but up a total of 85 yards on just 3.7 yards per play after the failed onside kick.

It was just the latest in a string of heartbreaking losses for the Huskers, who are now an unbelievable 5-21 in one-score games during Frost’s tenure.

Frost entered the season on tenuous ground, and after a loss like this his hot seat has managed to get even hotter.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs from Nebraska defender Isaac Gifford, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) runs from Nebraska defender Isaac Gifford, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Nebraska started hot, but could not sustain lead

After four turnover-filled years with Adrian Martinez as the starting quarterback, Thompson was brought in from Texas to give the Nebraska offense a jolt. Mark Whipple, the new offensive coordinator, was hired by Frost to switch things up as well.

That combination looked good for the Huskers early. On the team’s opening drive, Thompson hit Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for a pretty 32-yard touchdown. Thompson later scored on a goal line run to put the Huskers up 14-3.

Northwestern, though, was able to keep pace. The Wildcats averaged just 13 points per game in Big Ten play in 2021 but looked much-improved. The offensive line was particularly impressive and quarterback Ryan Hilinski played his best game in a Northwestern uniform.

Thanks to two touchdown passes by Hilinski, Northwestern rallied to bring a 17-14 lead into the halftime locker room. Hilinski completed 27-of-38 passes for 313 yards and those two touchdowns.

While Hilinski played well, the Northwestern running game led the way for much of the second half. Hull went for 119 yards on 22 carries while Porter pitched in 94 yards on 19 attempts. Both scored a touchdown, including Hull's game-winner early in the fourth.

The Northwestern defense, meanwhile, brought Nebraska's penchant for turnovers back on display. In the first half, Nebraska's Garcia-Castaneda was stripped deep in Northwestern territory. In the second half, Thompson was intercepted twice.

His first INT came early in the fourth quarter and led to the Hull touchdown. His second sealed the victory for the Wildcats. After Northwestern was able to drain a significant chunk of the clock, Nebraska took over deep in its own territory with 2:12 to play. Four plays into that drive, Thompson's pass deflected off his receiver's hands and into the arms of Xander Mueller for the game-sealing turnover.

What does this mean for Nebraska?

This was the same old story for Nebraska. Frost's tenure has been plagued by losses like this. He's now 15-30 as the head coach at his alma mater with 21 of those losses coming by a single possession.

Despite the consistent losing, school leadership decided to bring Frost back for the 2022 season under a restructured contract that includes a significantly reduced buyout (that buyout drops in October).

It's just one game, but what evidence is there to suggest that these close losses will flip into wins at some point? The upcoming schedule is manageable, but traveling back across the Atlantic Ocean to play next Saturday will be a challenge, even if the opponent is North Dakota, an FCS program.

And after a performance like this, it's going to be a long flight back to Lincoln.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Everything you need to know for Week 0 of the college football season

    It's a truncated start to the college football season in Week 0. Here's everything you need to know for the first weekend of action.

  • Gladbach frustrates Bayern yet again with record 19 saves

    BERLIN (AP) — It’s possible. Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves and his team gave the Bundesliga a sliver of hope by holding Bayern Munich to 1-1 on Saturday. Sommer produced an outstanding game by thwarting attack after attack from the home team. Bayern had 33 attempts at goal and could beat Sommer only once when Leroy Sané finally equalized in the 83rd minute. Sadio Mané had two goals ruled out for offside as Bayern dominated before Marcus Thuram shocked the

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier scored twice for Canada in a 4-1 win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday. Blayre Turnbull scored and had an assist and Emily Clark also scored for Canada at Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped seven shots in her second win of the tournament. Her Swiss counterpart Andrea Braendli, who also tends Ohio State's goal, turned away 42 shots in the loss. Alina Marti foiled Desbiens' shutout bid with just under

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o