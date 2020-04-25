New Patriots kicker explains tattoo, says he's not in a far-right militia group

Remember kids, tattoos are permanent.

When the New England Patriots drafted Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, there was a controversy over one of his tattoos and speculation it meant he supported a far-right militia group, the Three Percenters.

DISCOURSE! I DEMAND IT! pic.twitter.com/x2ONruBNWO — Justis Mosqueda (Draft Day 46) (@JuMosq) April 25, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rohrwasser isn’t a little-known kicker at Marshall anymore. He’s replacing Stephen Gostkowski, who was the Patriots kicker for 14 seasons. He’s with one of the marquee teams in the NFL.

When he was asked to explain his tattoo, he said he thought it was for military support and he will cover it.

On conference call, Patriots K Justin Rohrwasser was asked about specific tattoo: "I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. ... It evolved into something I do not want to represent."



Added he has a lot of family in the military and said it will be covered. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 25, 2020

Previously, Rohrwasser had said his tattoos were random.

New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says his tattoos are all random. (https://t.co/lRuuxCK00t) pic.twitter.com/A6TtmCySdh — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 25, 2020

Whether it’s a mistake or something else, Rohrwasser might want to use one of his first NFL checks to cover it if he wants the controversy to fade.

Justin Rohrwasser was in the middle of some controversy after the Patriots drafted him. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: