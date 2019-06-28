Saints DT David Onyemata suspended for season-opener after marijuana citation

The NFL has suspended New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata for one game for violating its substance abuse policy, the league announced on Friday.

Saints’ DT David Onyemata is being suspended one game for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2019

Onyematta was cited by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in January for having nearly three ounces of marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder in his apartment, according to the New Orleans advocate. The marijuana was allegedly delivered to his home, which prompted the misdemeanor citation.

The 26-year-old will miss the Saints’ season-opener against the Houston Texans, and will be available again for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. It will mark the first regular-season game he has missed in his career.

Onyemata recorded 35 total tackles and had 4.5 sacks last season for the Saints, his third in the league. He is entering the final year of his initial rookie deal with New Orleans, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

