Drew Brees to Donald Trump: ‘This is not an issue about the American flag’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a direct response to President Donald Trump to Instagram on Friday night.

Brees, after apologizing multiple times for comments he made about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, called out Trump for turning the protests about racial and social justice into an issue about the flag — something Trump did yet again on Twitter on Friday.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been,” Brees wrote. “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. “We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? “We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”

Brees told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” though apologized later multiple times after immense backlash from all corners of the sports world.

Trump, however, joined in on the debate on Friday on Twitter. Brees, Trump said, “should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag.”

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Trump was extremely vocal about Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem in 2016, and continued talking about it repeatedly in 2017.

