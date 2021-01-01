Fantasy players, fans donate $21,000 to charity to honor Alvin Kamara's historic Christmas performance
Alvin Kamara’s historic Christmas Day performance for the New Orleans Saints appears to have helped more than just fantasy football players.
Kamara had an NFL record-tying six touchdowns in the Saints’ 52-33 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, which netted him more than 50 fantasy points in most leagues. He had 54.7 fantasy points in Yahoo Fantasy leagues, the most by any player in a single game this season by far.
So, in return, Saints fans and happy fantasy players alike have made it up to him.
Since that game, Son of a Saint — a charity organization Kamara supports that mentors boys who have lost their fathers due to either death or incarceration — has received nearly $21,000 in donations from almost 400 different people.
"We are especially grateful to Alvin for selecting Son of a Saint as his charity of choice," Son of a Saint founder Bivian "Sonny" Lee III said Thursday, via ESPN. "As an organization, we turn 10 years old at the strike of midnight, so this makes the generosity even more meaningful as we kick off 2021.
"As we grow to 200 boys being enrolled, generous donations like these allow us to be more impactful and fulfill our mission. I want to thank Alvin Kamara and all who have donated so far."
Kamara recorded six rushing touchdowns against the Vikings on Christmas Day, which made him the first player since 1929 to accomplish that feat. He is now just the fourth player in league history to score six touchdowns in a single game, too. The 25-year-old has already racked up a career-high 932 rushing yards and has 58 touchdowns this season — his fourth in the league.
Though he’s never played fantasy football himself, and isn’t quite sure exactly how it works, Kamara is thrilled that team owners are helping him out off the field — even though he insists he’s just focused on the Saints’ impending playoff run.
"People, they're strong about this fantasy football throughout the whole year. ... I don't want to even echo some of the stuff that they've messaged and tweeted, stuff like that. But it's good to see people keep their word and they're willing to donate," Kamara said, via ESPN. "I don't know how much you play fantasy football for; I've never played it ... But it's going to a good organization. I'm just blessed to be able to help Son of a Saint at the same time."
