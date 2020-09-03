New 'No Time To Die' footage revealed in teaser for upcoming James Bond trailer

Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007 in No Time To Die. (Universal/MGM/YouTube)

A new ten-second teaser for No Time To Die – the new James Bond film coming to cinemas on 12 November – has landed online.

Comprising of new, previously unseen footage, the clip comes ahead the launch of a new trailer for Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song which is due to land at midday today.

The teaser shows a number of scenes from the forthcoming film which will likely be expanded upon in the full trailer. Watch it below.

The quick cut clip show Daniel Craig’s secret agent brandishing a machine gun, Rami Malek’s Safin riding in a vehicle, a motorbike chase, missiles being fired from a boat, Lashana Lynch in action, a flying gunship, an off road car chase, and Ana De Armas kicking some butt.

Read more: Sean Connery named best ever 007

The new teaser comes hot on the heels of a new poster, released yesterday, which showcases Craig’s Bond in all of his tuxedo-clad glory.

View photos Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007 in the new poster for No Time To Die. (Universal/MGM) More

No Time To Die finds Daniel Craig’s James Bond retired from active service. However, he’s drawn out of retirement by Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter who is on the trail of a kidnapped scientist.

Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”, No Time To Die lands in cinemas on 12 November.