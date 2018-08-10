How the new Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo could turn anyone into a runner

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo is the brand’s most revolutionary running shoe

Do you run? I don’t. Not even for the tube in London. I mean why would you, there’s another one two minutes later at the absolute most. I’ve never owned running shoes or any running attire.

The most I’ve run is on the football pitch although these days even that is limited to strolling around the centre-circle for 90 minutes.

So when Yahoo asked me to go to the Nike Fast Lab in Berlin to cover the launch of the new Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo running shoes I seemed like an odd choice, almost like they wanted me as far away from the office as possible. So I accepted and prepared to delve into the world of running and try Nike’s most advanced training shoe ever.

Our trip started with a group yoga session with journalists from all over the globe that had all been invited to get a first try of this new shoe, but before that we were given a bag of Nike gear and a mat. Two ridiculously good-looking instructors took us through a range of increasingly difficult poses while I spent most of the session desperately trying to not fart. Survived though, which wasn’t a bad start.

The next day there are rumours we will all be doing a 15k run in the evening with Berlin’s biggest running crew, the Kraft Runners, and I, am, terrified. Before I can process that we are all taken to an abandoned warehouse which had been turned into a fancy running shoe display that looked a bit like a Turner Prize nominated exhibition at the Tate Modern. The Pegasus Turbo’s hung from the ceiling like historic artefacts and in many way they are.

They contain ZoomX Foam – Nike’s lightest ever foam – and deliver 85% energy return; the greatest of any Nike foam. Running legend and current marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe was on hold to talk us through the merits of the Pegasus Turbo and she seemed nice so I decided to confide in her when it was my turn to interview her.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

“I’m not a runner,” I opened with. “What are you doing on this press trip then?” She responded. “I…..don’t know.”

I asked her why I should get into running and confide in her I’m worried about this run in the evening. “Well obviously this shoe,” she said, slickly. “But also I think running is unique. It gives me that buzz and that passion and it’s just something I feel makes me feel better for a day.

“If I’ve got things I need to sort out in my head, if I’ve got problems I need to solve, 9 times out of 10 if I go for a run I’m going to be able to work it out during that. It’s like my meditation.

“You have the perfect equipment to get started with these shoes,” she added. “You put them on and you walks and you think ooh this feel really weird, it feels really squishy because they foam is so soft but then when you start to run, you just feel like you’re being almost pushed forward.I definitely feel like if I could have done with these shoes in 2003! Who knows what I could have done with them.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

“Good luck with the run” she says after we’re done while another Nike employee tells be about Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge’s secret technique where he smiles as much as possible wile running instead of grimacing as it calms his entire body down. He used it during Nike’s two-hour marathon challenge last year that he missed by just 26 seconds, smashing the marathon world record in the process. I’m going to need a lot of smiling later on.

Next, Nike senior product line manager, Tara Schick tells me about the technology behind the shoe but all I’m thinking about is this run and she notices.

“Our product is not just for elite level athletes. That’s the beautiful thing. And running is literally a one piece of equipment kind of sport. You just put on a pair of shoes and you go and the Pegasus Turbo are a great entry shoe. You’re going to do great I’m sure!

Paula Radcliffe and Nike designer Tara Schick present the new Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

I’m feeling a bit better. Later we are shown some of next year’s shoe designs including a pair that effectively lace themselves like Marty McFly’s giant hi-tops in Back to the Future; a blessing for lazy people like me.

We leave the abandoned warehouse with all the Nike running gear we need and before long we’re at another abandoned building with the Kraft Runners, who are showing us a very slick film from their participation in The Speed Project, a run from LA to Las Vegas which, by the way, is only 340 miles.

Our run would be a fair few miles less and after slipping on the Pegasus Turbos we were ready to go.

They were, of course, incredibly comfortable but what I wasn’t prepared for was the added boost. As we started our warm-up around the streets of Berlin I was genuinely surprised at how easy it was. Either I was a lot fitter than I thought of the Pegasus Turbos were giving me that added boost.

Thankfully, the rumours of a 15k run were just a cruel joke by the Nike commercial team and we stopped after 1k to take part in some stretches before moving on to try some 50m, 100m and 200m sprints. This is where the Pegasus Turbos really came into effect. I literally felt like I was running on air and bouncing off clouds as I pushed off.





Wearing these shoes I actually felt like I could, and more surprisingly wanted to, be a runner. Next time Kipchoge needs pace makers for another two-hour marathon challenge, I am available.

We finished the sprints and headed back to the abandoned building for a barbecue and a chance to congratulate each other for not falling apart during the running. Paula would be so proud.

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbos are released globally on August 2nd on nike.com and at select retailers.