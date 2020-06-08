New Netflix movie 'The Last Days of American Crime' gets a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

Last Days Of American Crime - Anna Brewster as Shelby Dupree, Edgar RamÃ­rez as Graham Bricke in The Last Days Of American Crime (Credit Marcos Cruz/NETFLIX)

New action thriller The Last Days of American Crime has scored a rare 0% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes after a slew of terrible reviews.

Helmed by Olivier Megaton, the director of Taken 2 and Taken 3, the movie is based on a 2009 graphic novel of the same name, and hangs on a pretty high concept.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Hollywood movie making back in action next week

The synopsis is as follows: As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.”

Critics have noted similarities to concepts seen in movies like The Purge and Minority Report, and have revelled in battering it, not least for its hefty 148-minute runtime.

Writes Empire: “The Last Days Of American Crime takes a potentially entertaining, if silly, premise and drains it of any reason to get invested.”

The Last Days of American Crime (Credit: Netflix)

Per Indiewire: “A braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be, The Last Days of American Crime is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider.”

The Hollywood Reporter brands it 'instantly forgettable tough-guy fantasia', while New York Magazine's Vulture adds that it's 'yet another insipidly sleazy, lizard-brain shoot-'em-up that through its very dullness demonstrates how rote such ghastly fare has become in our culture'.

Read more: The movie death scenes people can’t forget

With another reptilian reference, Rolling Stone goes on: “This is not good action cinema. This is not even good alligator-brain cinema.”

Story continues

It's also noted that the timing of the movie's release is particularly unfortunate, given its scenes of graphic police brutality.

Writes Peter Debruge in Variety: “It's an offensive eyesore in which looting and anarchy are treated as window dressing, law and order come in the find of mind control, and police brutality is so pervasive as to warrant a trigger warning.”

The movie, which also stars District 9's Sharlto Copley, is streaming now on Netflix.