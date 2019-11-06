New Mexico vs. Air Force game postponed following death of New Mexico player

New Mexico announced the death of 21-year-old Nahje Flowers on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

New Mexico’s home game against Air Force has been rescheduled due to the death of a New Mexico player.

UNM announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Nahje Flowers, a redshirt junior defensive lineman from Los Angeles, had died. The Lobos were scheduled to host the Falcons on Saturday in Albuquerque, but the Mountain West said Wednesday that the game will now be played on Nov. 23 at noon MT.

"In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. "Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time."

Flowers, a starter for the Lobos on the defensive line, was present for the team’s practice on Monday. Local police said there were “no signs of foul play or criminal activity” in relation to Flowers’ death, according to the Albuquerque Journal. No cause of death has been revealed.

“Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss,” New Mexico head coach Bob Davie said Tuesday. “Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate.”

Added New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez: “Nahje was an incredible young man. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing, and our prayers go out to his family.”

We will miss you more than you can possibly imagine. Love you Nahje. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/loEOxiggIB — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 5, 2019

Flowers has been a contributor on the New Mexico defense for the past three seasons. He moved into the starting lineup in 2018 and totaled 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In five games this season, Flowers had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

New Mexico (2-7) and Air Force (7-2) will both return to the field on Nov. 16. UMN will play No. 22 Boise State on the road while Air Force travels to Colorado State.

